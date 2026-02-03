Arsenal have made less money from this season’s Champions League even after finishing the league phase unbeaten

Bayern Munich headline the clubs that have earned more than the Gunners as the tournament moves into the playoff stage

The Gunners must now wait to discover whether they will face Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund, Atalanta or Olympiacos next

Arsenal reportedly earned less prize money from the Champions League than Liverpool and Manchester City, despite finishing top of the league phase.

The Gunners won all eight of their league-phase matches, collecting the maximum 24 points to finish first in the standings, which ended last week.

Their reward was automatic qualification for the Round of 16 without having to play additional playoff fixtures.

Mikel Arteta's side are also set to host the second legs of their knockout ties at home, a significant format change introduced by UEFA this season.

Liverpool finished third while Manchester City were eighth, the lowest position afforded an automatic place in the last 16.

However, financially, Arsenal’s earnings were still lower, with Bayern Munich, City and Liverpool all ahead of them.

Champions League revenue is split into three main categories. All 36 teams that reach the league phase receive a base payment of £16.1 million each. According to UEFA documents, this starting fee accounts for 27.5% of the total prize fund.

Clubs then earn additional money based on their performances in the league phase and final table position. Reaching the Round of 16 brings in a further £9.5 million. These performance-related payments make up 37.5% of the total distribution.

The remaining 35% comes from the “value pillar.” This portion is determined by a club’s national market value and its UEFA coefficient ranking, which is calculated based on European performances over a 10-year period, per ESPN.

Why Arsenal’s total earnings were lower

Although Arsenal led all teams in performance-related earnings thanks to their perfect record, they fell behind in the value pillar. Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Liverpool benefit from stronger European track records over the past decade.

Arsenal, by contrast, were absent from the Champions League for seven seasons, which affected their coefficient standing.

Based on overall figures compiled by Swiss financial analysts Swiss Ramble, Bayern Munich currently lead the earnings chart with €100 million. Manchester City and Liverpool are joint second on €97 million, while Arsenal sit fourth with €96 million. Chelsea complete the top five with €92 million.

Further prize money will be distributed as the competition progresses into the later knockout rounds.

How much Arsenal could earn from winning UCL

There remains even more at stake. Reaching the quarter-finals would bring a further £10.85 million.

A semi-final appearance adds another £13 million. Finalists, with this season’s showpiece scheduled for the Puskas Arena in Budapest, receive £16.07 million. Lifting the trophy delivers an additional bonus of £5.64 million, per Think Football Ideas.

In total, Arsenal could still collect another £45.56 million if they go all the way and secure the club’s first European crown.

Winning every league phase fixture ensured maximum performance bonuses at this stage. Each success boosted earnings, while first place strengthened ranking rewards.

