Former Inter Milan defender Nicolas Giani has passed away at the age of 39 after a battle with an incurable illness

Giani, who came through Inter Milan’s youth ranks, spent his professional career across several top divisions in Italy

Fans and Giani's former football clubs have shared heartfelt tributes and condolences, celebrating his career and remembering his impact

Former Inter Milan player Nicolas Giani has reportedly passed away at the age of 39 after a long struggle with an incurable illness, with his death confirmed on Monday, February 2.

The Italian defender rose through Inter Milan’s youth system but found first-team opportunities limited due to the strength and depth of the squad during his time at the club between 2005 and 2008.

As a result, Giani was unable to make a senior appearance for the Nerazzurri despite being highly regarded within the academy, as noted by Wikipedia.

In search of regular playing time, he spent two seasons out on loan with Cremonese and Pro Patria, gaining valuable experience in Italy’s lower divisions, as the Daily Star noted.

Inter eventually moved him on in the summer of 2008, when he joined Vicenza as part of a co-ownership agreement, with Jean Mbida heading in the opposite direction.

Tributes pour in for Nicolas Giani

Responding to the heartbreaking news, Inter Milan showed their solidarity with the family of their former talent, writing on X:

''FC Internazionale Milano expresses its condolences for the passing of Nicolas Giani, a defender who played in the Nerazzurri youth teams from 1998 to 2005. The club stands in solidarity with the family during this time of mourning.''

On Monday night, Corriere dello Sport confirmed the devastating loss, while sharing their own message of condolence.

''Major loss for football: at 39 years old, Nicolas Giani, captain of the Serie A conquest with SPAL, has left us. The editorial staff of Corriere dello Sport joins with affection around his loved ones.''

Another club that showed its support was Spezia, one of Nicolas Giani's former clubs. The Italian outfit commented on X:

''Spezia Calcio expresses its condolences for the untimely passing of Nicolas Giani, an Aquila player in the 17/18 and 18/19 seasons. The Giani family has the thoughts and strong embrace of the entire Club.''

Meanwhile, tributes continued to pour in on Facebook, with fans sharing heartfelt messages, memories, and condolences in honor of the late player.

Md. Remon Biswas wrote:

''Gone too soon. A sad day for the football world and the Inter family. Rest in peace, legend.''

Abidwa Michael said:

“Rest in peace, Gianni. Your talent and spirit on the pitch will never be forgotten.''

Alberto commented:

“So young and gone too soon. My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.''

Nick Burns also reacted:

“A true professional and inspiration to all of us. Thank you for the memories and moments you gave us.''

Alberta Davies simply wrote:

''Rest in peace.''

