Prominent Kumasi-based pastor Samuel Nixon has reportedly passed away a brief battle with illness

The news of the popular clergyman's untimely death emerged on social media on Sunday, February 1, 2026

Prophet Samuel Nixon's sudden demise after his battle with illness has sent Ghanaians into a state of mourning

Renowned Ghanaian man of God and life coach Prophet Samuel Nixon has reportedly passed away.

Popular Ghanaian man of God Prophet Samuel Nixon passes away from a battle with illness on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Photo source: Samuel Nixon

The news of the late Samuel Nixon's demise was announced by his close associates and colleagues, including Regal Bismark Nana Boateng II, on social media on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

What happened to Prophet Samuel Nixon?

The exact circumstances leading to Prophet Nixon's demise are still unknown, with reports only indicating the date of his passing at this stage.

However, some rumours indicated that the late prophet of the Turnaround Chapel International had been battling an illness since Tuesday, January 27, 2026, and had driven himself to a medical facility to seek treatment.

According to media entrepreneur, philanthropist, lifestyle content creator, and congregant Cashmoo GH, the late Prophet Nixon's health condition worsened on Saturday, January 31, 2026, before his unfortunate passing on Sunday morning.

Responding to questions in the comment section of his TikTok post, he wrote:

"He was sick since last Tuesday o. He even drove to the hospital himself but things got worse yesterday and he passed on this morning."

Following Nixon's death, Prophet Regal Bismark Nana Boateng II, who was recently hailed for accurately predicting Yaw Sarpong's death, mourned over the unfortunate tragedy.

The man of God shared a photo of his late colleague with a long message to eulogise him and express his grief.

He wrote:

"I received the shocking news of the demise of our compatriot, Prophet Samuel Nixon, and I am still struggling to come to terms with it. At first, I could not believe it. After many calls and confirmations, the painful truth settled in—he is truly gone. My heart is broken."

"A voice has gone silent, a vessel has rested, and a generation has lost a servant of God. Prophet Samuel Nixon labored in the vineyard, stood for the truth as he knew it, and answered his call with conviction."

Prophet Regal also offered his condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Samuel Nixon following his untimely demise.

He wrote:

"We may not understand God’s timing, but we trust His sovereignty. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” (Psalm 116)."

"May the Lord comfort his family, loved ones, and all who were impacted by his ministry. May his legacy speak, and may we who remain be reminded of the urgency of purpose and faithfulness. Rest well, servant of God. Your labor is not in vain."

Who was the late Prophet Samuel Nixon?

The late Prophet Samuel Nixon was a prominent Ghanaian man of God, motivational speaker, and life coach.

He was the founder of Turnaround Chapel International, a religious organisation based in Kumasi, Ghana.

The Krontihene of the Okuapeman community in Chicago, Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong, passes away on January 28, 2026. Photo source: Duke Agyepong

According to information from his Facebook page, the late Prophet Samuel Nixon graduated from Dominion University College, a private tertiary institution based in Accra, in 2013.

Prophet Samuel Nixon's death stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Efya Asantewaa commented:

"Hmm, God. Please have mercy on us. I now believe that you are gone. It is well. God knows best. Rest in peace, soldier. Hmm, God knows best. Rest in peace, Mando, a great servant of God."

Asantewaa Comfort wrote:

"Hmm, the earth is just a resting place for us. When the time is due for you, no matter the prayers or fasting, it will not favour you. So this tells us to love and unite after you are called. You have a good judgement to make."

Favoured Vee said:

"Oh no. I am very shocked. I still find it difficult to accept it. Oh bro, why so soon? Ah. RIP man of God."

Okuapeman Chicago Krontihene Nana Akwasi Agyepong dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong died on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

The news of the late Krontihene of the Okuapem community in Chicago was announced by his friends and associates on social media.

The news of Barima Nana Akwasi Agyepong's untimely demise evoked sadness among many Ghanaians.

