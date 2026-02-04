Arsenal reached their first final in more than five years after overcoming Chelsea 4–2 in the Carabao Cup on February 3

Kai Havertz punished his old club, stepping off the bench to net the decisive goal in the second leg at the Emirates Stadium

Beyond the chance to lift a trophy, the competition also carries financial rewards, although the sums involved are modest compared to other major tournaments

The amount of money Chelsea missed out on after their elimination by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup has now been revealed.

The Blues fell to a 1–0 defeat against Arsenal in the second leg, as the Gunners secured their place in the EFL Cup final with a 4–2 aggregate victory, having already won the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

It was a tense and cautious first half, with clear-cut chances at a premium. Arsenal recorded just 0.18 expected goals (xG), while Chelsea managed only 0.16 xG, and the match remained goalless at the interval, per Sports Mole.

Chelsea found it difficult to break down Arsenal’s strong defensive setup after the restart. As the Blues pushed more players forward in the closing stages in search of a breakthrough, the Gunners capitalised on the space and struck late, with Kai Havertz scoring to seal a 1–0 win on the night.

The result confirmed a 1–0 second-leg victory and a 4–2 aggregate triumph for Mikel Arteta’s side, sending Arsenal through to the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Carabao Cup prize money

The competition does not offer substantial financial rewards compared to the FA Cup, and especially not the Premier League.

According to BBC Sport, the tournament winners receive £100,000 in prize money, along with a guaranteed place in European competition next season.

Lifting the Carabao Cup grants entry into the playoff rounds of the UEFA Conference League, although clubs can forfeit that spot if they qualify for higher-tier European tournaments such as the Champions League or Europa League.

The losing finalists at Wembley earn £50,000, while each semi-finalist is awarded £25,000. Arsenal have therefore secured at least £50,000, whereas Chelsea will collect half that amount.

The Gunners will face either Manchester City or Newcastle United in the final, with the two sides meeting tonight and City holding a 2–0 advantage.

The victory keeps Mikel Arteta’s team on course for a remarkable quadruple this season. They currently hold a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, with their closest challengers failing to convince.

Arsenal also progressed through the Champions League league phase flawlessly, winning all eight of their matches.

In the Round of 16, they will take on one of Olympiacos, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, or Borussia Dortmund. Additionally, the Gunners remain in the FA Cup, where Wigan await them in the next round.

