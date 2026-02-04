Antoine Semenyo is on the verge of achieving a major career first as Manchester City host Newcastle United on Wednesday

The crucial Carabao Cup semi - final second leg clash promises to be cagey, but Man City are the clear favourites

All eyes are on Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland and their friends as Pep Guardiola's men aim for the double over the Magpies

All attention shifts to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, February 4, as Manchester City host Newcastle United in the decisive second leg of their 2025/26 Carabao Cup semi-final, with Antoine Semenyo standing on the brink of a major personal milestone.

City enter the contest firmly in control after securing a 2–0 away win at St James’ Park in the first leg on January 13.

That night, it was Semenyo who set the tone, calmly slotting home the opener in the 53rd minute before Rayan Cherki added a second to give Pep Guardiola’s side a crucial advantage heading into the return fixture.

History and form heavily favour the reigning champions. Manchester City have turned their home ground into an almost impenetrable fortress against Newcastle, winning each of their last 11 home meetings with the Magpies, as noted by 11v11.

Across that dominant run, City have outscored their visitors by a staggering 37 goals to just three conceded, underlining the gulf that has often existed between the two sides at the Etihad.

That statistic further strengthens the sense that Newcastle face a steep uphill battle if they are to overturn the deficit, as the BBC stated.

Meanwhile, City’s preparations have not been without challenges. A mounting injury list has ruled out several squad members, with seven players sidelined ahead of the clash. However, the hosts still boast considerable firepower.

Erling Haaland, Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo, and Bernardo Silva are all available, ensuring that City retain the attacking depth and creativity needed to manage the tie and pose constant threats.

Semenyo eyes maiden career final

For Antoine Semenyo, the night could prove especially significant. The Ghanaian forward has enjoyed a fine run of form this season, and Wednesday’s encounter offers more than just another goal-scoring opportunity.

Should City complete the job and reach the Carabao Cup final, Semenyo would be celebrating a career first. The forward has never featured in a major final at either club or international level.

Reaching the EFL Cup showpiece would therefore mark a landmark moment in Semenyo's journey, placing him just one match away from lifting his first senior trophy.

For a player on the rise, it represents both validation of his progress and a golden chance to write a new chapter in his career.

Semenyo urged to continue fine form

Meanwhile, sharing his views on Antoine Semenyo’s impressive run ahead of Wednesday's showdown during an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, respected US-based Ghanaian football journalist Kofi Asare urged the forward to stay focused and maintain his upward trajectory at Manchester City.

“As I told you yesterday, Semenyo has earned this moment through patience and hard work. What also stands out for him is the calmness and purpose in his play. If he keeps his head down, continues to trust the process, and builds on this form, he has every chance to become a regular match-winner for Manchester City and a huge asset for Ghana.”

Semenyo’s scoring impact at Manchester City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has been Manchester City’s most productive goalscorer since January 9, 2026, emerging as a key attacking outlet in Pep Guardiola’s side during that spell.

The Ghanaian forward has matched Rayan Cherki stride for stride at the top of City’s scoring chart, with four goals apiece, highlighting their growing influence in the team’s attack. Rico Lewis has also chipped in, contributing two goals over the same period to underline City’s spread of scorers.

