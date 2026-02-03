Manchester City’s EFL Cup semi - final second leg against Newcastle United carries a notable eligibility twist ahead of the showdown

Competition regulations allow Antoine Semenyo to play in Wednesday’s decisive clash, while fellow January arrival Marc Guehi is sidelined by the same rules

Holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, Pep Guardiola’s side need only avoid a heavy loss to move a step closer to securing their first silverware of the campaign

Antoine Semenyo will be available when Manchester City welcome Newcastle United on February 4, 2026, for the decisive return leg of their EFL Cup semi-final match.

The Ghanaian international can feature despite turning out earlier in the tournament for AFC Bournemouth, thanks to a regulation update that now allows certain players to represent two teams in the same campaign.

City head into the Etihad contest protecting an advantage built in the first meeting.

The forward played a key role in that earlier success, finding the net as Pep Guardiola’s men earned a 2-0 victory away from home.

That strike put his stamp on a night that tilted the tie in his club’s favour. His contribution helped the visitors travel back to Manchester in a strong position.

Why Semenyo can play in EFL Cup

Before his winter move, the London-born star had already appeared in the competition while on the books of Bournemouth.

Under previous guidelines, that involvement would have ruled him out at this stage. A tweak introduced at the start of the season changed that picture.

The updated wording states:

“A registered player shall be permitted to play for up to two clubs in the competition in any one season."

The adjustment covers both summer and midseason transfers, along with emergency goalkeeper loans.

Semenyo qualifies under Rule 6.4.2 because his earlier appearance came before the semi-final phase and before the winter window closed.

This technical detail gives Guardiola another attacking option for a match that could send his team to Wembley.

Guehi ineligible for City vs Newcastle

While one January arrival is cleared, another must sit out. Marc Guehi, who also joined City during the same period, cannot take part in this tie.

Transfermarkt data shows the centre-back played three times in the tournament for Crystal Palace and even scored once before switching clubs.

Shields Gazette explains the restriction:

“A Registered Player shall be permitted to play for up to two clubs in the competition in any one season where such player moved to a different club on a permanent transfer prior to the closure of the Winter Transfer Window, or the first leg of the semi-final (whichever is sooner).”

City confirmed his signing on January 19, which came after the first leg had been played.

That timing blocks him from the second meeting and would also prevent involvement in the final if his new side progresses.

In his absence, Guardiola must decide who partners Abdukodir Khusanov in the heart of defence, with options such as Alleyne or Nathan Ake under consideration.

