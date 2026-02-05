Antoine Semenyo has carved his name into Ghanaian football folklore after playing a role in Manchester City’s march to the Carabao Cup final

His scoring run came to an end, but the 26-year-old was still celebrated as his side secured a Wembley showdown with Arsenal in March

Michael Essien stood as the only other Ghanaian to have reached that stage of the competition until Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo’s remarkable start in Manchester rolled on Wednesday, February 4, as City sealed a place in the Carabao Cup final, and the Ghana international once again found himself at the heart of the story.

The forward had already given his side an edge in the opening meeting with Newcastle United, and the return leg confirmed their passage with a 3-1 victory, wrapping up a 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Antoine Semenyo equals Michael Essien’s Carabao Cup record after reaching the final with Man City. Photos by Paul Gilham and Lewis Storey.

Source: Getty Images

How Semenyo's City reached Carabao Cup final

Pep Guardiola’s men knew the job was half done after the earlier success, where Semenyo contributed one of the goals that shaped the tie.

Omar Marmoush struck twice in the first half, showing sharp movement and calm finishing. Tijjani Reijnders then added another before the break, leaving the visitors chasing shadows.

Watch the highlights of Manchester City's 3-1 win over Newcastle:

Anthony Elanga pulled one back shortly after the restart, but it did little to change the outcome. City controlled possession, slowed the rhythm, and closed out the contest without alarm.

The result sets up a Wembley showdown on March 22 against Arsenal, who edged Chelsea to reach the decider, per The Standard.

It will bring back memories of the 2018 final, when the Manchester City side ran out as comfortable winners.

Antoine Semenyo will play in his first-ever major final in his professional career. Photo by Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

Antoine Semenyo matches Essien's Carabao Cup record

For supporters back home, there was extra pride in the achievement.

Semenyo has now joined Michael Essien as the only Ghanaian to reach this stage of the competition.

Essien achieved that feat during the 2006/07 campaign with Chelsea, later lifting the trophy after a dramatic win over Arsenal.

According to the BBC, Didier Drogba scored twice that day to overturn an early strike from Theo Walcott.

Watch the video:

Now, nearly two decades later, another Black Stars attacker has the chance to make his own mark.

Antoine Semenyo’s rise from the lower divisions in England to a side challenging for honours has been swift, yet he has handled each step with calm assurance.

Before thoughts turn fully to Wembley, attention shifts back to league duty. A trip to Anfield comes next, where City meet Liverpool on February 8.

Semenyo has mixed memories of facing the Reds earlier in the season and will aim to influence another big occasion.

Watch the video:

