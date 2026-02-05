Antoine Semenyo could become the first Ghanaian to achieve a respectable feat under Pep Guardiola

Semenyo has been pivotal for City, scoring in the EFL Cup semifinals and contributing four goals in just five appearances this season

Manchester City booked their place at Wembley with a 3-1 win over Newcastle, setting up a high-stakes clash against Arsenal

Antoine Semenyo made history earlier this year by becoming the first Ghanaian to sign for Manchester City, as well as the first to play under the legendary Pep Guardiola.

The 26-year-old joined City on January 9, 2026, and has quickly made his mark at the Etihad, establishing himself as a key figure in Guardiola’s squad.

Now, Semenyo stands on the verge of achieving another major milestone in his career.

According to MEN, Manchester City secured their place in the 2026 Carabao Cup final after a convincing 3-1 win over Newcastle United in the second leg of the semifinals at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, February 4.

Omar Marmoush stole the spotlight with a brace, while Tijjani Reijnders added a third for City. Anthony Elanga scored a consolation goal for the Magpies, but it was not enough to overturn City’s advantage.

This victory came after City had already won the first leg 2-0 at St. James’ Park on January 13, a match in which Semenyo played a pivotal role, netting one of the goals.

His contribution over both legs was instrumental in ensuring City reached the final, showcasing his ability to perform on big occasions.

Semenyo eyeing history at Wembley

If Manchester City can lift the 2026 Carabao Cup trophy against Arsenal at Wembley on March 22, Semenyo will create history once more. He would become the first Ghanaian player to win a major trophy under Pep Guardiola, a remarkable achievement given that very few Ghanaian professionals have had the opportunity to work under the highly respected manager.

For Semenyo, the journey has been rapid but impactful. Since arriving at the Etihad, he has adapted seamlessly to Guardiola’s style, blending skill, work rate, and tactical awareness.

According to Transfermarkt, the former Bournemouth man has racked up 14 goals and four assists in the 2025/26 season for both the Cherries and Manchester City.

This tally includes four goals in five games in City colours, underscoring how key the Ghanaian attacker has been for the Cityzens.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are expected to offer credible competition at Wembley. Mikel Arteta's side leads the Premier League this season with 53 points in 24 matches, six ahead of second-place Man City.

The two teams have already met once, an EPL clash that ended 1-1 on September 21, 2025, at the Emirates.

2025/26 EPL top scorers chart

