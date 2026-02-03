No Manchester City player has scored more goals than Antoine Semenyo since the Ghanaian joined Guardiola's side

Erling Haaland may have scored 151 goals for Man City, but he currently finds himself behind Semenyo

The former Bournemouth attacker has stormed to a flying start at Etihad Stadium since joining on January 9, 2026

In one of the rare moments in his Manchester City career, Erling Haaland is not the leading top scorer of the Cityzens since Antoine Semenyo's move to the Etihad.

While the Norwegian hitman is Man City's leader of goals in the 2025/26 season with 27 strikes across all competitions, Semenyo has outscored every single City player since he joined Pep Guardiola's side from Bournemouth.

Antoine Semenyo's Manchester City rise continues after netting his 4th goal against Tottenham. Image credit: Chris Brunskill, James Gill-Danehouse

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo off to flying start at City

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City confirmed on January 9, 2026, that Antoine Semenyo joined the club on a five-and-a-half-year deal, reportedly worth £64 million.

The following day, he made an impressive debut, contributing a goal and an assist in a 10–1 FA Cup triumph over Exeter City.

Semenyo, who arrived at Man City having scored 10 goals in the current season for Bournemouth, registered his second goal for his new team in his second successive start when Guardiola's side defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James' Park on January 13.

That match was the first leg of the Newcastle United vs. Manchester City 2025/26 EFL Cup semi-final tie, with the second leg scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 3 at Etihad Stadium.

According to the BBC, the 26-year-old Chelsea-born Ghanaian forward then netted his first Premier League goal for Manchester City on January 24, helping secure a 2–0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite missing Champions League matches against Bodo/Glimt and Galatasaray due to ineligibility, his progress continued.

During his fifth appearance in Manchester City's 2-2 stalemate against Tottenham last Sunday, Semenyo was on the scoresheet again, though his overall contribution fell short.

The Ghanaian lost possession a couple of times before finding the back of the net in the 44th minute.

Rayan Cherki had put the 2023 Champions League winners ahead early in the first half, but City failed to capitalise on their 2-0 lead, with Spurs scoring twice in the second half through Dominic Solanke, who hit a brace.

Semenyo outscores Haaland since January 9

Despite the disappointment of Manchester City failing to win the home game, Antoine Semenyo celebrated a personal high. His goal was the fourth in City colours, making him the team's joint leading scorer when the counting starts from January 9, 2026.

Antoine Semenyo of Manchester City. Image credit: Michael Regan

Source: Getty Images

The other City player with four goals since that period is Rayan Cherki, while Rico Lewis has two goals.

Erling Haaland, Omar Marmoush, Rodri, Ryan MacAidoo, Nico O'Reilly, Tijjani Reijnders, and Max Alleyne claim a goal each.

However, it should be noted that Semenyo has played fewer matches, having missed Man City's recent UCL fixtures, which clearly denied him the opportunity to add to his tally.

City's top scorers since Jan 9, 2026

Antoine Semenyo – 4 goals Rayan Cherki – 4 goals Rico Lewis – 2 goals Erling Haaland – 1 goal Omar Marmoush – 1 goal Rodri – 1 goal Ryan MacAidoo – 1 goal Nico O'Reilly – 1 goal Tijjani Reijnders – 1 goal Max Alleyne – 1 goal

Why Semenyo is Ghana's best player

Thanks to Semenyo's 2025/26 form, YEN.com.gh earlier explained why the Manchester City striker is currently the finest Ghanaian footballer in Europe.

With Mohammed Kudus injured and sidelined at Tottenham Hotspur, and Thomas Partey yet to inspire Villarreal, Semenyo

Source: YEN.com.gh