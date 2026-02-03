Antoine Semenyo is now ahead of Mohamed Kudus as Ghana’s top player in Europe, with journalist Jackson Kofi Asare noting his impressive impact

Once hailed as Ghana’s finest abroad, Mohamed Kudus’ dip in goals and recent injury have opened the door for Semenyo to rise

All eyes will be on Antoine Semenyo in Manchester City's upcoming crucial Carabao Cup semi-final clash

Thomas Partey's La Liga return has not been fruitful, as the ex-Arsenal man struggles at Villarreal

Before the start of the 2024/25 season, Mohamed Kudus was widely regarded as Ghana’s top footballer abroad.

His performances for Ajax and West Ham United in the 2023/24 campaign were exceptional, with 18 goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances, earning him the 2024 Ghana Footballer of the Year award at the Ghana Football Awards.

This tally included 8 goals and 9 assists in the Premier League alone, highlighting his impact after joining the Hammers that season.

During that same period, while players like Antoine Semenyo and Thomas Partey also impressed at Bournemouth and Arsenal, respectively, Kudus’ statistics and consistency made him the standout Ghanaian abroad.

The rise of Antoine Semenyo

However, the following season did not go according to plan for Kudus. He managed only 5 goals and 4 assists in 35 appearances, and struggled to make any meaningful impact with the Hammers, prompting his summer 2025 move to Tottenham Hotspur.

As stated by the BBC, the Nima-born talent has shown glimpses of quality, contributing 3 goals and 6 assists, but has yet to reach the heights he achieved in his earlier season.

Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo has continued his upward trajectory. Since the start of the 2024/25 season, the 26-year-old has been in scintillating form, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists for Bournemouth.

According to Transfermarkt, Semenyo has already recorded 14 goals and 4 assists in the current campaign for both Bournemouth and Manchester City, including 4 goals in just 5 games in City colours.

With Kudus currently sidelined through injury and Thomas Partey struggling to regain form at Villarreal, Semenyo’s consistency and prolific output make a strong case for him as Ghana’s best player in Europe right now.

Semenyo praised, Kudus backed to shine

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, US-based Ghanaian sports journalist Jackson Kofi Asare agreed with the assessment, acknowledging Semenyo’s rise but expressing confidence that Kudus will bounce back stronger.

According to Asare, a resurgent Kudus would not only restore his own reputation but also provide a significant boost to Ghana ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

''I think Antoine Semenyo’s rise has been remarkable, but Mohamed Kudus still has the quality to bounce back. If he returns to form, it will restore his standing at Spurs and also be a huge boost for Ghana ahead of the 2026 World Cup. You know, Otto Addo needs all his best players to be in excellent form and shape.'' Kofi Asare noted.

With Manchester City facing Newcastle United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, let's see if Semenyo can continue his scoring streak for the Cityzens.

Semenyo rises in Premier League scoring charts

Recently, YEN.com.gh highlighted Antoine Semenyo’s rapid rise among the 2025/26 Premier League’s leading goalscorers. Manchester City’s Erling Haaland tops the list with 20 goals, while Brentford’s Igor Thiago follows with 16.

Semenyo is right on their heels in third place, having already netted 12 times this season.

