Rodrygo will miss both Champions League play-off matches after receiving a two-game ban from UEFA

Real Madrid face Benfica without Rodrygo and injured Jude Bellingham at a crucial stage of the competition

Benfica meet Madrid again following their dramatic previous clash that secured the final play-off spot

UEFA confirmed on Monday, February 9, that Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes will miss the entirety of the UEFA Champions League play-off tie after being punished for directing abusive language at match officials.

The Brazilian was charged under regulations relating to verbal insults towards referees following Madrid’s chaotic 4-2 defeat to Benfica.

UEFA bans Rodrygo for two matches

According to reports from GOAL, the disciplinary committee handed Rodrygo a two-match suspension, a ruling that automatically rules him out of both legs of the decisive play-off.

Despite issuing an apology after the incident, the governing body chose to uphold the sanction, leaving no room for appeal at this stage.

The ban arrives at a damaging moment for Real Madrid and leaves head coach Álvaro Arbeloa short of one of his most direct and creative attacking threats.

Rodrygo’s pace, movement, and ability to produce moments of quality in tight European contests have been central to Madrid’s attacking structure this season.

Real Madrid injury woes

His absence further complicates matters for the Spanish giants, who are already without Jude Bellingham due to injury. Losing two key figures ahead of such a high-stakes tie significantly reduces Madrid’s firepower, even if they still enter the contest as favourites on paper.

Benfica, however, will draw confidence from recent events. The Portuguese side booked their place in the play-offs in astonishing fashion just under two weeks ago, courtesy of a dramatic encounter involving these same opponents.

In one of the most remarkable moments of the Champions League campaign, goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin emerged as the unlikely match-winner.

With Benfica chasing an improved goal difference in the league phase, the Ukrainian ventured forward for a late set-piece despite his side already holding a lead.

Fredrik Aursnes whipped in a perfectly judged free-kick, and Trubin climbed above everyone else to head the ball beyond Thibaut Courtois in the 98th minute.

As The Sun reported, the goal triggered scenes of pure chaos, with the goalkeeper sprinting away in celebration before being swarmed by players, substitutes and staff.

That extraordinary strike proved decisive, allowing Benfica to clinch the final play-off spot on goal difference and denying Real Madrid automatic qualification.

The subsequent draw has now produced an immediate rematch, a scenario that has fuelled intense discussion among supporters. Some fans have even suggested the pairing feels almost scripted, given the dramatic nature of the previous meeting.

Regardless of such claims, José Mourinho will relish the chance to face his former club once again. With Real weakened by suspension and injury, and Rodrygo confined to the stands, the Benfica boss may already sense a psychological edge before the tie has even begun.

