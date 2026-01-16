Erling Haaland has previously responded to questions about rumours linking him with a move to Real Madrid

With Florentino Perez eyeing a €500m-plus deal, the football world watches closely to see if Haaland could finally make the switch to Spain

Haaland has racked up 150 goals for Manchester City since joining the Etihad outfit from Dortmund in 2022

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly plotting major transfer moves as the Spanish giants look to bounce back from a disappointing spell.

Central to their plans is Manchester City’s goal machine, Erling Haaland, who has emerged as the club’s top target for a headline-grabbing summer signing.

According to The Sun, Real have been in regular contact with Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, as they explore the possibility of luring the Norwegian superstar to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Landing Haaland, however, is far from straightforward. The striker’s contract with Manchester City runs until 2034, and even if City were willing to negotiate, Madrid would likely have to stump up a jaw-dropping fee in excess of €500 million (£433 million), reports suggest.

Haaland's reaction to Real Madrid interest

While discussions are ongoing behind the scenes, Erling Haaland has previously answered questions about transfer speculations linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

As stated by Telegrafi, back in March 2024, ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League round of 16 clash with Copenhagen, Haaland was questioned about a potential move to Spain.

“Real Madrid? I honestly don’t know what the future holds,” he replied at the time.

The topic resurfaced in January 2025, following remarks from his father, Alf Inge, who had expressed a desire to see his son compete in all of Europe’s top leagues for a few seasons after joining City in 2022.

Haaland responded firmly:

“I’ve just signed a nine-and-a-half-year contract—what else do you want me to say? I’m very happy with my decision and looking forward to many years at Manchester. That’s it.”

Erling Haaland’s impressive Man City stats

Since arriving at Manchester City in May 2022, Erling Haaland has established himself as one of world football’s most prolific forwards.

According to Transfermarkt, the Norwegian striker has scored a remarkable 150 goals and provided 25 assists in 175 appearances across all competitions for City as of 16 January 2026. This includes 105 goals and 21 assists in the Premier League alone, underlining his consistent influence at the very top level.

Haaland’s goalscoring prowess has been central to Manchester City’s success over the past few seasons, helping the club lift six major trophies, including two Premier League titles and a coveted Champions League crown.

Haaland breaks Premier League records

YEN.com.gh recently spotlighted Erling Haaland’s incredible achievement as the fastest player in Premier League history to reach both 50 and 100 goals.

This landmark came shortly after Manchester City reinforced their title push with a dominant win over West Ham at the Etihad in December 2025.

