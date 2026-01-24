Manchester City have reignited their long-standing interest in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo

Pep Guardiola believes Rodrygo has untapped potential and could thrive in City’s attacking system

Uncertainty over Rodrygo’s role at Real Madrid has opened the door to possible transfer interest

Manchester City are reportedly revisiting their long-standing interest in Rodrygo, with fresh reports suggesting the Brazilian forward is once again on the Premier League champions’ shortlist.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, City are closely monitoring the situation of the Real Madrid attacker, whose future at the Bernabéu has become increasingly uncertain.

Manchester City considers a move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo. Image credit: Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Man City monitor Rodrygo situation

City’s admiration for Rodrygo is not a recent development. Pep Guardiola has followed the player’s progress for several years and believes the 25-year-old possesses the intelligence, versatility and technical quality required to flourish in his demanding tactical framework.

Guardiola is understood to see Rodrygo as a forward who could seamlessly adapt to multiple attacking roles within City’s fluid system.

Rodrygo’s standing at Real Madrid, however, has shifted in recent months. Once viewed as a reliable and regular contributor in attack, the Brazilian has found his influence reduced as competition for places has intensified.

As Fichajes stated via Madrid Universal, the arrival of new faces and tactical adjustments have pushed him further down the pecking order, raising doubts about his long-term role in Madrid.

Rodrygo Goes. Image credit: Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Injuries and competition cloud Rodrygo role

Injuries have also disrupted his rhythm. Fitness issues have limited Rodrygo’s availability, preventing him from featuring under new head coach Álvaro Arbeloa so far.

However, he has now been cleared to return and is expected to be available for Madrid’s upcoming clash against Villarreal.

That appearance could prove significant, with Rodrygo keen to impress the new manager and reassert his value.

Behind the scenes, Guardiola is believed to be making his intentions clear. Reports claim the City boss has personally contacted Rodrygo to outline an ambitious sporting project and explain how he could become a key figure at the Etihad Stadium.

The pitch reportedly centres on trust, tactical freedom and a clearly defined role in one of Europe’s most dominant sides.

Rodrygo's Real Madrid stats

Rodrygo’s numbers underline his pedigree at the highest level. Across all competitions, he has registered 71 goals and 57 assists in 294 appearances for Real Madrid, according to Transfermarkt.

In La Liga alone, the Brazilian has contributed 33 goals and 34 assists in 189 matches, highlighting his consistent output in Spain’s top flight.

Within Manchester City’s hierarchy, Rodrygo is viewed as a player who has yet to reach his full potential.

Guardiola reportedly considers him a “rough diamond”, a forward with significant untapped upside who could take a major step forward in the right environment.

Man City completes Antoine Semenyo's signing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Manchester City's high-profile Premier League acquisition of Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian forward was on the radar of myriad EPL teams, as well as some top European clubs, but opted to join Pep Guardiola's side.

Source: YEN.com.gh