PSG suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to Rennes, leaving Luis Enrique to defend his squad amid rising tension

Ousmane Dembele criticised his teammates for lacking desire, urging players to prioritise PSG over individual interests

Enrique dismissed Dembele’s comments as “worthless,” insisting no player will ever be allowed to place themselves above the club

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has publicly dismissed Ousmane Dembele’s post-match criticism following the club’s surprising 3-1 defeat to Rennes on Friday night.

Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances, PSG were undone by a disciplined and clinical Rennes side at Roazhon Park, a result that has shaken up the Ligue 1 standings.

Rennes defeat PSG in Ligue 1

According to Flashscore stats, PSG controlled 69 per cent of the ball and managed six shots on target from 17 attempts, but their dominance counted for little as goals from Musa Al-Taamari, Esteban Lepaul, and Breel Embolo handed Rennes a stunning victory.

The defeat marked PSG’s third league loss of the campaign and opened the door for RC Lens to move to the top of the table. Lens could take advantage of the slip-up with a win against Paris FC over the weekend.

Ballon d’Or winner Dembele had been outspoken after the match, calling out his teammates for lacking desire and urging them to prioritise the club over individual interests if they want to secure trophies.

“If players want to win titles, they must play for PSG and not for themselves,” Dembele said in a post-match interview, adding fuel to discussions about the team’s collective mentality.

Luis Enrique hits back at Dembele

Enrique, however, was swift to reject any suggestion that player ego was affecting PSG’s performance.

In a blunt press conference by GMS, as covered by he labelled Dembele’s comments as “worthless” and emphasised that no player would ever be allowed to place themselves above the club.

“The players’ statements after the match are worthless. Absolutely worthless,” Enrique declared.

“Neither are the coaches’ statements, but the players’ statements are worthless.

''I’m not going to answer any question from a player or respond to their comments. I will never allow any player to think he is more important than the club. That is clear. I am responsible for the team, and neither I, the sporting director, nor the president, nor the club will allow it.”

Meanwhile, fans have quickly reacted on social media, debating whether Dembele’s criticism was justified or whether Enrique’s stern response will reinforce discipline within the team.

@Mitapatami:

''Not sure Enrique will like that… And the move is really dumb. He should head to the locker room and tell Doué what he thinks directly.''

@Dictaturedureel:

''Dembouz said it to Dez on the touchline, eye to eye, during the match.''

@Bitax:

''Well, the gifted one must take this straight to the face in front of everyone. There must be an immediate change, and he's not the only one.''

