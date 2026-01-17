Top European giants are said to be gearing up for a showdown over Bayern Munich’s prized centre-back if contract talks fail

Dayot Upamecano’s next move hangs in the balance as discussions with Bayern Munich drag on

A high-profile summer transfer scramble could be on the horizon, with leading clubs keeping a close eye on the French international

Dayot Upamecano’s next chapter at Bayern Munich has become one of the most talked-about storylines in European football this season.

The French centre-back has impressed under Vincent Kompany, but talks over a new contract with the German champions have hit a standstill.

Dayot Upamecano is attracting interest from PSG and Real Madrid. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

With his contract set to run out in June 30, 2026, some of Europe’s top clubs are circling, notably Real Madrid and, more recently, Paris Saint-Germain, both reportedly preparing to pursue a free transfer next summer, according to Football Espana.

Upamecano’s standout performances have underscored his importance as a defensive lynchpin. Despite Bayern’s efforts to extend his deal through 2030 or 2031, negotiations have yet to reach an agreement, keeping the door open for interested elite clubs.

Real Madrid and PSG are actively monitoring Dayot Upamecano's situation at Bayern Munich. Image credit: Florian Peter

Source: Getty Images

According to Bavarian Football Works, Real Madrid view the 27-year-old as a long-term solution in central defence, possibly alongside Eder Militao or as a future replacement for Antonio Rudiger.

PSG, on the other hand, aim to construct a French nucleus under Luis Enrique and view Upamecano as a key figure in their future plans.

The French centre-back has emphasized that his decision isn’t driven by money, insisting that sporting ambitions will guide his next move.

“I can say this 100 more times, but we’ll see what happens,” Upamecano remarked following Bayern’s Freiburg victory, keeping speculation high.

Meanwhile, sources close to the club suggest he is genuinely torn, enjoying life in Munich and thriving under Kompany, while the lure of Madrid or a return to France remains compelling, especially given the flexibility a free transfer could offer.

Bayern face difficulty in keeping Upamecano

Upamecano’s potential departure has reverberated across Europe, as clubs recognize a rare opportunity to acquire a top-level centre-back without paying a transfer fee.

Sources indicate that Bayern sporting director Max Eberl is pushing for a contract extension, though financial pressures from stars like Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, and Joshua Kimmich have restricted their maneuvering.

Allowing Upamecano to leave on a free transfer would be a major blow both on and off the pitch. While Barcelona have kept tabs on the situation, Real Madrid and PSG have emerged as the most active suitors, maintaining regular dialogue with the player’s representatives.

Bayern are aware of the urgency, particularly during the January window, and hope to conclude talks early to remove uncertainty and plan for potential replacements if negotiations fail.

For now, Upamecano remains central to Kompany’s defensive blueprint, and both club and player acknowledge that a long-term agreement would provide stability.

But if Bayern cannot meet his demands within their wage structure, the stage is set for a high-profile transfer showdown that could dominate next summer’s market.

Upamecao prefers to join Real Madrid

