Real Madrid dominated Real Sociedad 4-1 despite missing key stars Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham

Vinicius Jr. shone with two decisive goals, continuing his strong form and proving to be a match-changer

Alvaro Arbeloa explained why Kylian Mbappe remained an unused substitute during Saturday's La Liga fixture

Real Madrid continued their strong run in La Liga with a commanding 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday, February 14.

The win was particularly impressive given the absence of key players, including Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, although the ex-PSG superstar was available on the bench.

According to Flashscore, Vinicius Jr. stole the spotlight, scoring twice, while Federico Valverde and Gonzalo García added further goals to secure a comfortable win.

Speaking after the match, Real Madrid coach Arbeloa explained the reasoning behind the team’s 4-4-2 formation. He highlighted that it helps the squad stay compact defensively while also creating opportunities for counterattacks.

He praised the team’s effort, mentality, and teamwork, saying that beyond tactics, these qualities were crucial in achieving the result.

Arbeloa then singled out Vinicius Jr., describing him as a dynamic and decisive presence. The Brazilian’s two goals came from penalties he earned himself, and Arbeloa noted that Vinicius has been performing at a high level for some time.

Meanwhile, the Real Madrid defence also impressed, conceding only one shot on target. The interim boss noted the team’s improved fluidity and mobility in the first half, thanks to a week of focused training.

However, in an honest admission, he pointed out that Real Sociedad had played a midweek match, giving Madrid an advantage in preparation.

Why Mbappe didn't feature against Sociedad

Regarding Kylian Mbappe, Arbeloa revealed that the striker is dealing with a minor niggle. The decision to keep him on the bench was precautionary, but he is expected to be available for the midweek Champions League clash against Benfica.

Speaking about other stars, Trent Alexander-Arnold also drew praise for his intelligent play and versatility, providing an assist for García’s opening goal. Arbeloa described him as a smart player who can operate both wide and centrally, helping the team in multiple phases of play.

The manager also discussed Dani Carvajal, noting that the right-back is gradually regaining match fitness and will be managed carefully in the coming weeks, as Madrid Universal noted.

On a different topic, the coach defended young defender Dean Huijsen, whose mistake led to Sociedad’s lone goal, emphasizing that errors are part of a young player’s learning process.

Finally, Arbeloa stressed the importance of this victory ahead of the Champions League fixture. He expressed satisfaction with the team’s preparation and performance, praising both the players and the Bernabéu crowd, and emphasised that Real Madrid must carry this momentum into the two-legged tie against Benfica.

