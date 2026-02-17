Tottenham have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer this summer

Thomas Frank recorded the lowest league win percentage in the club’s history before Tottenham appointed Igor Tudor until the end of the season

Sitting 16th after finishing 17th last term, Spurs are under pressure to strengthen significantly

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the race with Arsenal to secure the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, as the experienced German eyes a summer switch to the Premier League.

Spurs are in the midst of a turbulent campaign. Following the dismissal of Thomas Frank, the club turned to Igor Tudor to steer the team through to the end of the season.

Tottenham are planning a move for Leon Goretzka, who is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto

Source: Getty Images

Frank’s tenure proved hugely disappointing, with the Dane registering a league win percentage of just 26.9%, the lowest in Tottenham’s history, according to Spurs Web.

While managerial instability has played its part, the players have also faced criticism for underperforming.

Currently sitting 16th in the Premier League after finishing 17th last term, the Lilywhites are once again flirting with danger. With clear signs that the squad requires strengthening, the North London club are already exploring the market ahead of the summer window.

Tottenham plan move for Goretzka

According to a Football Fan Cast report, Tottenham are now competing directly with Arsenal for the signature of Leon Goretzka, who is set to depart Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old midfielder, represented by ROOF, the same agency that manages Mohammed Kudus, is reportedly keen on testing himself in England, placing both North London rivals on high alert.

Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich. Image credit: Matthew

Source: Getty Images

Atletico Madrid and AC Milan are also understod be interested, but the Premier League appears to be Goretzka’s preferred destination.

The Germany international would represent a major coup on a free transfer. With 67 caps for his country and 14 trophies won during a glittering spell at Bayern, Goretzka brings pedigree, leadership, and top-level experience.

Over 294 appearances for the Bundesliga giants, he contributed an impressive 48 goals and 48 assists, remarkable numbers for a central midfielder, as noted by Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, one potential stumbling block could be his wages. Goretzka reportedly earns around £217,000 per week in Bavaria, meaning any interested club would need to structure a competitive financial package.

However, given his proven track record at the highest level, the investment could prove worthwhile for a side in need of quality and composure in midfield.

For now, Tottenham’s immediate focus remains on their upcoming Premier League showdown at home against Arsenal on February 22, a clash that could have significant implications at both ends of the table.

Behind the scenes, however, preparations for a crucial summer rebuild are already gathering pace.

Goretzka to leave Bayern Munich

