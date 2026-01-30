Leon Goretzka is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, concluding an impressive spell with the Bundesliga champions

During his time at Bayern, Leon Goretzka played a key role in winning multiple Bundesliga titles

Bayern’s sporting director confirmed the midfielder will depart at the end of the season, signalling the start of a new path in Goretzka’s career

Leon Goretzka is set to leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires at the end of the 2025/26 season, bringing an end to an eight-year chapter with the Bundesliga giants.

The German midfielder first joined the record champions from Schalke 04 on July 1, 2018, signing a four-year deal that ran until June 2022.

Leon Goretzka will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the 2025/26 season. Image credit: S. Mellar/FC Bayern

Source: Getty Images

Since then, Goretzka extended his stay, becoming a key figure in Bayern’s midfield and a mainstay in their domestic and European campaigns.

Over his eight-year tenure, Leon Goretzka has amassed 292 appearances across all competitions, contributing 47 goals. His time at the club has been decorated with remarkable success, including six Bundesliga titles.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he helped the team achieve a sextuple of trophies in 2020: the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, DFL-Supercup, and FIFA Club World Cup, a feat that cemented their place in football history.

As stated by the Bundesliga website, Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund confirmed the midfielder’s impending departure during a press briefing on Friday.

“We’ve had several discussions with Leon over the past few days. He’s very happy at Bayern and will stay with us until the end of the season. Everyone is aware that his contract expires at the end of this campaign.

''We’ve been open and transparent about his future. In the summer, Leon’s time at Bayern will come to a close, and he will embark on a new chapter in his career.”

Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Munich. Image credit: BART STOUTJESDIJK

Source: Getty Images

Fans praise Leon Goretzka's Bayern legacy

Goretzka’s departure marks the end of an era for Bayern, where he became known for his box-to-box capabilities, as well as leadership, work rate, and consistency.

Fans and teammates alike will remember Goretzka for his professionalism and his knack for stepping up in crucial moments.

Below are some of the moving messages fans shared on X when news of Goretzka's departure from Bayern broke.

@FCBadict wrote:

''To be honest, we're selling Olmo, and we'll go get him this summer. We're missing an experienced and physical midfielder. Plus, he'll be free.''

@Fada said:

''Still a quality player. I can totally see him going to Tottenham!''

@Manuel also commented:

''He has paid his due well to Bayern and Bundesliga. Time to change the environment.''

Source: YEN.com.gh