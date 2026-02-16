Reports suggest Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool this summer after a dip in form and renewed interest from Saudi Pro League sides

The financial pull of the Middle East is making a summer move a real possibility for the Egyptian star

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a Premier League winger as a potential Mohamed Salah successor

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool appears increasingly uncertain, with fresh reports suggesting the Egyptian forward could depart Anfield during the upcoming summer transfer window.

For a player who has consistently delivered elite numbers since arriving on Merseyside, Salah's dip in output in the current season has raised eyebrows among supporters.

According to Transfermarkt, the 32-year-old has registered just seven goals and eight assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

Tensions escalated in December following Liverpool’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds United. Salah reportedly expressed frustration at being made a scapegoat for the team’s inconsistent form and was said to have experienced a breakdown in his working relationship with head coach Arne Slot.

The situation intensified when Slot and club officials jointly decided to omit him from the squad for a crucial clash against Inter Milan.

However, peace talks between the player and manager paved the way for a swift reintegration.

The ex-AS Roma winger returned to the starting line-up against Brighton in the Premier League and received a warm reception from the Kop at full-time, a clear sign that supporters had not turned their backs on their talisman.

Despite publicly maintaining that the ex-Chelsea winger was not for sale and insisting internal differences had been set aside until the end of the season, speculation surrounding his long-term future has refused to fade.

Salah to move to Saudi Pro League

According to Mirror Sport, interest from the Saudi Pro League has once again intensified. Clubs in the Middle East, including Al-Ittihad, have previously tabled lucrative offers for Mohamed Salah, and sources now suggest renewed efforts could be made this summer.

It should be noted that the financial power of Saudi sides remains a significant factor, with the league keen to secure marquee names to elevate its global profile.

While Liverpool are under no contractual pressure, as Salah remains tied to the club, the prospect of a substantial transfer fee could influence their thinking, particularly as they look to reshape their squad under Slot’s leadership.

Gordon lined up as potential Salah replacement

Meanwhile, in anticipation of a possible exit, Liverpool are reportedly considering reigniting their long-standing interest in Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, as Football Insider 247 reported.

According to the source, Liverpool view the dynamic winger as a player capable of injecting pace, directness, and versatility into their attacking ranks.

Gordon’s future at St James’ Park is believed to be uncertain following a frustrating season on Tyneside, where he has managed just three goals and two assists across 20 league matches.

For now, Mohamed Salah remains a pivotal figure for Liverpool, but it is unclear whether the Egyptian star will bring his Anfield chapter to a close this summer, and whether a new winger could step in to don the famous red next season.

Bradley Barcola on Liverpool’s radar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liverpool have also set their sights on highly rated Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as a potential long-term replacement for Salah.

The young Frenchman is regarded as one of Europe’s brightest attacking prospects, aligning perfectly with the Reds’ strategy to build a younger, more dynamic frontline.

