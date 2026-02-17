A curious prediction from a mystic cat has added extra spice to the blockbuster UEFA Champions League play-off first leg between Benfica and Real Madrid

The feline oracle has tipped Jose Mourinho’s men to fall against the record European champions

The Portuguese giants can draw belief from their thrilling 4-2 triumph over Los Blancos in the last meeting between the two sides

A famous feline has stirred fresh debate ahead of the UEFA Champions League showdown between Benfica and Real Madrid.

Nimbus Pronos, widely known online for forecasting football results, has tipped the Spanish giants to triumph in the first leg of their play-off clash.

Mystic cat predicts defeat for Jose Mourinho's Benfica ahead of their Champions League playoff against Real Madrid.

Benfica vs Real Madrid: Cat's prediction

The clip spread quickly across social platforms, adding colour to an already tense build-up.

In the footage, three bowls marked 'Benfica', 'Draw' and 'Real Madrid' were placed in front of the animal.

Nimbus leapt onto the table and approached the container labelled for the Portuguese side first.

After a brief pause, it moved toward the draw option. Moments later, the cat settled on Madrid and began eating from that bowl, signalling a win for the visitors.

Watch the video:

That simple act set off playful arguments among supporters. Some hailed the prediction with confidence. Others urged caution.

@zeineb_guerram wrote:

"Hala madrid 🔥❤️👑"

@santfre13 added:

"Of course... Nimbus for life! 😍"

@maria21mercedes warned:

"U better be right Kitty."

While many treat such forecasts as light entertainment, Nimbus has built a reputation for surprising accuracy.

During AFCON 2025, the cat correctly called two-thirds of its picks and was flawless throughout the knockout rounds until the final. That track record has only heightened interest this time. Still, football is rarely decided by superstition.

Jose Mourinho's Benfica have won four of their last five matches.

Benfica will draw belief from their last meeting with Madrid. On January 28, Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring before the Lisbon club responded with three goals, per ESPN.

Mbappe struck again, yet a dramatic late header from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin sealed a 4-2 victory. That result rescued their European campaign and secured a play-off berth.

Watch the match highlights:

The upcoming encounter at the Estadio da Luz promises another fierce contest. Since that defeat, Madrid have strung together three straight victories. Benfica are also unbeaten in their previous three outings, according to Sports Mole.

Experience often counts on nights like these. The Spanish heavyweights boast a long history of conquering this tournament and will trust their pedigree.

Meanwhile, the home side will look to harness the energy of their crowd and rewrite the narrative once more.

Whether Nimbus proves prophetic or simply playful will only be known when the whistle sounds and the drama unfolds on the pitch.

