Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior stole the spotlight on a tense night in Lisbon, scoring the decisive goal before becoming the centre of a racism storm during Real Madrid’s Champions League playoff first leg against Benfica on February 17.

The 25-year-old struck in the 50th minute, firing home a superb effort that handed Madrid a narrow advantage ahead of the return clash in Spain. What should have been a moment of pure joy soon turned sour.

Shortly after finding the net, Vinicius celebrated with a dance near the corner flag and received a booking.

Moments later, Benfica midfielder Gianlucca Prestianni was spotted speaking toward him while covering his mouth with his shirt.

Vinicius believed he had been racially abused, with the alleged word “monkey” at the heart of the accusation.

He immediately approached referee Francois Letexier to report the matter. The official stopped play for almost 10 minutes in line with UEFA anti racism protocol. Tension filled the stadium as players waited for a resolution.

On the touchline, Jose Mourinho stepped in to calm tempers. The Portuguese coach, managing his seventh club in the knockout phase of the competition, later saw red after urging the referee to dismiss Vinicius over a separate incident.

When play resumed, the earlier spark had faded. Madrid held firm to protect their slender lead heading into the February 25 second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius' message to Benfica

After the final whistle, Vinicius posted a three-word message on Instagram.

“Bernabeu, see you there,” he wrote, hinting at confidence before the decisive encounter.

He later addressed the alleged abuse in a longer statement.

“Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are,” said Vinicius, as quoted by the BBC.

“But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team's life.

“I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don't understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose.”

Prestianni denies racist remark

Prestianni rejected the claim on his official Instagram account.

“I want to clarify that at no point did I direct racist insults at Vinícius Jr., who unfortunately misunderstood what he thought he heard. I have never been racist toward anyone.”

“And I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

UEFA records show Madrid have won ten of their last 12 two-legged ties in this competition, a statistic that strengthens the belief that the job can be finished at home.

