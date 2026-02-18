Benfica have defended Gianluca Prestianni after allegations of racist abuse toward Vinícius Júnior during the Champions League clash

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé insists he heard the insult and has called for strong action, describing the case as serious

Benfica released match footage, arguing it was impossible for Real Madrid players to have heard the alleged comment

Benfica have publicly defended Gianluca Prestianni after Vinícius Júnior reported a racist insult during the Champions League clash between Benfica and Real Madrid.

The match at the Estádio da Luz was halted for around 10 minutes, and since then, differing versions of events have emerged.

Benfica accuse Kylian Mbappé of lying over alleged racist remarks in Prestianni row

Following the final whistle, Kylian Mbappé was among several Real Madrid players to address the incident, insisting he clearly heard the alleged abuse directed at his teammate, a claim Benfica strongly disputes.

“What I saw is very clear: the number 25 said five times to Vini that you are a monkey. Everyone can have their opinion, but we are giving the facts and we all have to move in the same direction,” Mbappé said in the mixed zone via Bolavip.

Benfica publish footage in response

Hours after the game, Benfica shared a video from inside the stadium showing Vinícius gesturing toward the crowd before appearing near Prestianni and then moving toward the referee.

“As the images show, given the distance, Real Madrid players could not have heard what they claim to have heard,” read the caption accompanying the clip.

Watch Benfica's video below:

Through the footage, Benfica aim to demonstrate that no Real Madrid player was close enough to hear the alleged exchange. Mbappé does not appear near the scene in the video — despite later calling for severe punishment.

“A player like that does not deserve to play in the Champions League anymore. We hope UEFA takes action and doesn’t say nothing happened. This is a serious case,” Mbappé added in his post-match comments.

Under UEFA’s Disciplinary Regulations, specifically Article 14 concerning racism and discriminatory conduct, any player found guilty of racist behaviour, including insulting a person’s human dignity on grounds such as race, skin colour or ethnic origin, faces a suspension of at least 10 matches, or an equivalent time-based ban, in addition to other possible sanctions.

