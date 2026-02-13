Ghana vs England in Group L is set to headline the 2026 World Cup with a blockbuster showdown between two in-form strikers

Harry Kane arrives with an elite tournament pedigree and staggering goal numbers for Bayern Munich

Antoine Semenyo heads into the clash in red-hot form, ready to test himself against one of world football’s most clinical forwards

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L fixture between Ghana and England is already shaping up to be one of the standout clashes of the tournament, which will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With both nations boasting serious attacking firepower, much of the spotlight will inevitably fall on two in-form forwards: England captain Harry Kane and Ghana’s rising star Antoine Semenyo.

Antoine Semenyo and Harry Kane hit top form ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Michael Regan, Quality Images

Kane heads into the tournament as one of the most accomplished strikers of his generation. Now leading the line for Bayern Munich, the England skipper has consistently delivered on the biggest stages.

He has featured prominently at major tournaments, including the 2018 World Cup, Euro 2020, the 2022 World Cup, and Euro 2024, underlining his pedigree at the international level, as FIFA noted.

Before his move to Germany in 2023, Kane cemented his legacy at Tottenham Hotspur, where he became the club’s all-time leading scorer with 280 goals.

Since joining Bayern Munich, he has continued his remarkable scoring rhythm, amassing 124 goals and reinforcing his reputation as one of Europe’s most reliable finishers.

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich. Image credit: Robert Strand

On the other side stands Semenyo, whose profile has soared over the past few years. After earning a high-profile move to Manchester City from Bournemouth in January, the Ghana international has developed into a key attacking figure for Pep Guardiola's side.

Kane and Semenyo 2025/26 Compared

Given their impressive campaigns, comparisons between the two forwards are inevitable. Semenyo has enjoyed a productive 2025/26 season, registering 15 goals and five assists in 29 appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

Averaging a goal every 168 minutes, the Ghanaian has proven both efficient and influential in decisive moments.

Kane, however, has once again operated on another level statistically. Per Transfermark data, the Bayern striker has scored 39 goals and recorded 5 assists in 35 matches this season, highlighting his ruthless consistency in front of goal.

While Semenyo’s numbers do not yet match Kane’s extraordinary output, the City forward has shown enough growth to suggest he will relish the opportunity to test himself against one of the game’s elite marksmen.

The upcoming World Cup stage offers the perfect platform for such a duel. Kane brings experience and an enviable scoring record, while Semenyo carries momentum and hunger.

Their head-to-head battle could well define the outcome of this highly anticipated encounter scheduled to happen on June 23 in Foxborough.

Harry Kane's red-hot form

