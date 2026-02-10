Harry Kane is in red-hot form, scoring 38 goals and providing 5 assists in 33 games this season

Ghana’s Black Stars face a tough challenge in containing England’s talismanic striker

Kane’s impressive record against African teams raises the stakes ahead of the June 23 clash

Esteemed Ghanaian football coach JE Sarpong has spoken about the England vs. Ghana World Cup showdown

Harry Kane appears to be entering the 2026 FIFA World Cup in sensational form, and Ghana’s Black Stars will need to be on high alert.

England and Ghana are set to clash on June 23 at Gillette Stadium, a fixture already being touted as one of the standout encounters of the group stage. Kane’s current scoring streak only adds to the tension surrounding the match.

Harry Kane's prolific 2025/26 form

As seen on Transfermarkt, the Bayern Munich striker has been in extraordinary goal-scoring form this season, netting 38 goals and providing five assists across 33 appearances in the 2025/26 campaign.

That ruthless efficiency and sharp finishing make Harry Kane England’s most potent threat heading into the World Cup, capable of turning tight games in his side’s favour, as GOAL noted.

For Otto Addo’s Black Stars, a squad rich with talent including Antoine Semenyo, Mohammed Kudus, and Thomas Partey, the task will be to neutralise England’s attacking firepower, with Kane at the centre of their defensive plans.

Meanwhile, adding to Ghana’s concerns is Kane’s record against African teams. The England captain has already scored five goals against African opponents, demonstrating his comfort and confidence against teams from the continent.

This prowess is not limited to friendlies either. Kane has consistently delivered in major tournaments, combining intelligent movement, composure in congested areas, and clinical finishing that keeps defenders on edge.

The Black Stars’ defensive unit, featuring a mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging talents such as Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, and Jonas Adjetey, faces their sternest test yet.

Successfully containing Kane could dramatically improve Ghana’s chances of topping Group L, while any lapse could allow England to assert dominance early in the group stage.

Tactically, Ghana will need to anticipate Kane’s clever positioning, particularly in the box, and limit the service from England’s creative midfielders.

Coordinated pressing, timely interceptions, and disciplined marking will be vital if they are to disrupt Kane’s rhythm and prevent him from dictating the flow of the game.

As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues, all eyes will be on this high-profile showdown. Thomas Tuchel's England will rely heavily on their talismanic striker, while Ghana will look to their defensive resilience and collective discipline to challenge one of the tournament’s most lethal forwards.

Meanwhile, during an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, veteran Ghanaian coach J.E. Sarpong described Ghana’s World Cup clash against England as the Black Stars’ biggest test.

“If we rise to this challenge and perform at our best, there’s no reason why we cannot go far in the tournament,” Sarpong stated confidently, emphasising the importance of focus and discipline against one of Europe’s strongest sides.

