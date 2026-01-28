England captain Harry Kane has delivered a fierce statement to Ghana, showcasing his devastating scoring form

The Black Stars of Ghana and the Three Lions of England are paired in the 2026 World Cup Group L

Harry Kane has registered some fine strikes against some of the best African national football teams, and Ghana must beware

Harry Kane looks to be preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the deadliest fashion, and Ghana’s Black Stars would be wise to take note.

During the draw ceremony in Washington on December 5, 2025, England were placed in Group L alongside Ghana, Panama, and Croatia, immediately setting up a mouthwatering showdown between the Three Lions and the Black Stars.

According to Flashscore, just 24 hours after the World Cup draw was conducted, Kane delivered a timely reminder of the danger he brings. The England captain Kane scored a sensational hat-trick as Bayern Munich crushed Stuttgart 5–0 on December 6.

Watch some of Harry Kane's best goals of the 2025/26 season below.

2026 World Cup: Ghana battle England

Ghana and England are scheduled to meet on June 23 at Gillette Stadium, a fixture that is already being billed as one of the most mouthwatering matchups of the group stages. Kane’s form only intensifies the stakes.

According to Transfermarkt stats, the Bayern striker is currently enjoying one of the most impressive goalscoring runs in Europe, scoring 34 goals in just 30 games this season.

That level of efficiency and ruthless finishing is precisely what makes him England’s most dangerous weapon heading into the tournament.

For Otto Addo's Ghana Black Stars, a side blessed with exciting talents like Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey, the challenge will be containing England’s cutting-edge attack, and that starts with keeping Kane quiet. But based on his recent outings, that will be easier said than done.

Kane's impressive scoring record vs. African teams

Meanwhile, if Kane’s current form isn’t worrying enough, his track record against African national teams paints an even clearer picture. The England star has scored five goals against African opponents, underlining just how comfortable he is when facing teams from the continent.

This remarkable record extends to major tournament games, where Kane’s lethal instincts consistently shine on the grandest stages.

His intelligent movement, calmness in crowded areas, and clinical finishing make him a constant threat for defenders, something the Black Stars will be mindful of as they prepare their strategy for the eagerly awaited clash.

With the countdown to the 2026 World Cup underway, Ghana’s defenders, from the experienced to the emerging, such as Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Djiku, and Jonas Adjetey, must brace themselves for the ultimate test.

If they can stop Kane, they boost their chances of topping Group L. If not, England could seize an early lead in the group.

African teams Kane has scored against

