A rare video of Michael Essien vibing to Kwabena Kwabena’s hit song Aso has surfaced online

Known for his calm and reserved personality, the former Black Stars midfield enforcer surprised many with his smooth dance moves

Essien has stepped into coaching since hanging up his boots, and currently serves as an assistant at Danish side FC Nordsjælland

Michael Essien has left fans pleasantly surprised after a rare video showed him dancing freely to Kwabena Kwabena’s classic tune Aso.

The clip, now circulating on TikTok, captures a side of the former Ghana international many rarely see.

Michael Essien prefers old Ghanaian tunes, including that of Kwabena Kwabena's 2005 hit song 'Aso'. Photo credit: Darren Walsh/Getty Images and 247Fotography/Instagram.

Essien vibes to Kwabena Kwabena's Aso

Essien has long been regarded as reserved and softly spoken. Throughout his playing days, he kept interviews to a minimum and preferred letting his football do the talking. Yet this footage tells a different story.

Dressed in a black jacket, matching trousers and a Gatsby cap, the ex-midfield powerhouse stepped onto the dance floor at what appeared to be a wedding reception.

A saxophonist delivered a smooth rendition of Kwabena Kwabena’s 2005 hit, and Essien responded with joy, moving with ease and confidence.

Watch the video:

There is no clear date attached to the recording, but the quality suggests it may have been captured a few years ago in the United Kingdom. What stands out is his carefree mood.

He did not just sway to one melody. Each time the saxman struck a note, Essien answered with rhythm, lighting up the room. Supporters quickly filled the comment section with warm reactions.

@Goddaughter labelled Essien:

"Best dancer of the year 👌👍 "

@Dan expressed his admiration for the ex-Ghana international:

"l love Essien too much."

@Ray puzzingly wrote:

"Thought Essien is always shy lol wow!"

@tinosport praised:

"My goat for life."

@Alex Opoku summed up:

"Micheal you have done very well, you are a very good dancer. More strength."

Michael Essien works as an assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland. Photo by Martin Sylvest.

For many, the moment felt refreshing. It revealed personality beyond the pitch, reminding followers that even football icons enjoy simple celebrations.

Since retiring in September 2020, Essien has gradually shown more of his lighter side online. He once joined the "Bra Emma" Friday night jama trend and has occasionally been spotted vibing to nostalgic tracks.

Watch the video:

Essien: From Chelsea legend to Nordsjaelland coach

Professionally, however, his focus remains sharp. According to Ghanasoccernet, he now serves as an assistant coach, specifically working as an individual talent coach at FC Nordsjaelland, working closely with emerging prospects.

His role centres on guiding youngsters, particularly those progressing from the Right to Dream Academy into senior football.

Armed with a UEFA A Licence and additional courses in football management, Essien blends elite experience with growing tactical knowledge.

His decorated career featured spells at Chelsea FC, Real Madrid and Olympique Lyonnais, alongside 59 appearances for Ghana, per Transfermarkt.

