Wayne Rooney has shared his verdict on the long-running debate between Didier Drogba and Erling Haaland

The former England and Manchester United forward explained why he would choose Drogba over Haaland in his team

Rooney's stance has since sparked lively reactions from fans divided over who truly stands out as the superior striker

Wayne Rooney has weighed in on the Didier Drogba vs. Erling Haaland debate, and his answer has stirred plenty of conversation.

The former Manchester United captain admits Haaland is the 'better striker,' yet he would still pick Drogba for the biggest stage.

Drogba vs Haaland: Rooney shares verdict

Rooney shared his view on The Overlap podcast after a fan question was read out by Jamie Carragher. The dilemma was simple. If you are heading into a Champions League semi-final over two legs, which striker leads your line?

“I think Erling Haaland is a better goalscorer than Drogba. If I’m trying to make a decision here, the question is if you’re going into a Champions League semi-final, two legs, who do you want in your team? And at this moment in time I would have picked Drogba.”

That honest assessment quickly triggered debate across social media.

@JaySlim1_ wrote:

"Haaland is not close to half of what Drogba was, football is soft now and there are no more rugged defenders."

@Nexkinpro chimed in:

"Drogba was the man for the big occasion...when you needed something special Drogba was the clutchman."

@ProseNCompose opposed Rooney's choice:

"I’m still taking Haaland. If he’s given service, he won’t miss. He literally does everything better than Drogba ever did. Bigger, faster, stronger, smarter, and more clinical."

@Twina30 saw Rooney's take from a different perspective:

"An agenda against Chelsea. First it was J. Pennant on John Terry vs VVD, see now Rooney on Drogba."

Comparing Drogba's stats to Haaland

Rooney’s reasoning rests on history. Didier Drogba built his reputation on decisive nights with Chelsea.

Across two spells in London, he netted 164 goals in 381 appearances, ranking fourth on the club’s all-time scoring list and standing as their highest-scoring foreign player, according to The Chelsea Chronicle.

Cup finals became his playground. He scored nine times in nine showpieces. The most famous moment arrived in the 2012 Champions League final, when he powered home a late header before calmly converting the winning penalty. When stakes rose, Drogba often rose higher.

On the other side stands Erling Haaland, a relentless scorer rewriting record books with Manchester City.

He reached 100 EPL goals in just 111 matches, surpassing Alan Shearer’s previous benchmark, according to the Premier League.

In his debut campaign, he set a new mark for most goals in a 38-game season with 36.

Rooney’s stance may divide opinion, yet it highlights a timeless football truth. Numbers tell one story. Moments tell another.

Rooney names favourite Man United partner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wayne Rooney revealed one of his former Man United teammates impressed him more than Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

When asked about his favourite strike partner at Old Trafford, he named Carlos Tevez as the best.

