Alexander Afenyo-Markin has spoken of Kennedy Agyapong's $5 million investment in his business without any contract

The Minority Leader emphasised his bond with Agyapong, describing him as more than family, despite political considerations within his party

There are plans for an ICT facility named after Agyapong in Effutu, highlighting their enduring partnership and mutual support

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Minority Leader in Parliament and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has recounted his longstanding relationship with former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

He highlighted the significant financial support he received from the former MP in the past.

Afenyo-Markin Recounts When Kennedy Agyapong Gifted Him $5 Million For His Business

Source: Facebook

Afenyo-Markin said Agyapong went as far as investing $5 million in his business without any contract.

He received that he and the former MP were more than family. He was speaking in relation to the New Patriotic Party's presidential primary, which Agyapong lost to Vice President Bawumia.

“When my business ran down, Kennedy gave me $5 million; we didn’t sign any agreement. He took a risk on me by giving me that money. We’re more than a family; there’s a history to it. It’s not right to cut the relationship. It’s a relationship we have. If he won in Winneba, and so what? People should stop it, we have moved past that,” he said.

Afenyo-Markin added that Agyapong also provided vehicles to support his constituency.

He further disclosed plans to construct an ICT facility in Agyapong’s honour.

“I’m constructing an ICT facility, which, being named after him, was conceived five years ago; it’s a big project."

Source: YEN.com.gh