Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang joyfully danced to Efya's performance at the National Forum on Women in Government and Media

The forum emphasised women's roles in media and government, creating a lively atmosphere with a supportive dance circle

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared varied reactions, applauding her dance moves

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Vice President of Ghana, was video dancing to one of songstress Efya's hit songs, 'Best in me.'

The Vice President joined other women on the dance floor as Efya performed at Jubilee House during the First National Forum on Women in Government and Media held on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang hits the dancefloor to show her moves. Photo credit: @NJOAgyemang

Source: Facebook

The national forum brought together women in media and government to discuss issues about their gender in the sector in which they find themselves.

The Vice President, who seemed to enjoy Efya's song, stood and joined the other women who were already dancing.

When she hit the dancefloor, the women slowly formed a circle and had the Vice President in the middle to show her dance moves. The other women cheered her on as she danced.

"Go mommy! Go mommy," they shouted with joy.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang wore a wide smile as she danced. She wore a long-sleeve African print shirt and trousers.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Veep dancing

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video of Prof Opoku-Agyemang dancing on social media. Read them below:

Reu Rubben said:

"This woman enjoys the most in this gov. She knows she won’t be contesting anything, so she’s just enjoying while Ato is hot with cocoa farmers. Those who claimed economic Messiahs suffer oo 😂😂😂😂. Madam, enjoy, you’ve worked so hard throughout your life and deserve it."

Stephen Assisi wrote:

"Power sweet. Hmmmmmmm, grassroots are watching."

Ophelia Ansere-Sarpong said:

"Are you governing the country or dancing? Is this important for the country? Where in the Western World will you see this?"

Ebenezer Anokwah wrote:

"Eeeeeeeeeeiii power sweet ooooh. See how they are dancing happily. Meanwhile, the cocoa farmers are crying. This world has no balance lol🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Political Trends said:

"Meanwhile Cocoa farmers are crying for their cocoa price haircut. Jubilee House is also happy with the new haircut."

Benjamin Fosu wrote:

"Right from even before her appointment. I've been admiring her, and still today, the history continues."

Reuben S. K. Lartey said:

"I support Press Conference on this la. How can you be doing this when Cocoa farmers are not happy? In fact, we’re all not happy 😃."

Shabashie Kwame Galolo wrote:

"I will tell John Dramani Mahama you have turned the state house into a dancing floor 🏃🏻🏃🏻🏃🏻🏃🏻🏃🏻🏃🏻🏃🏻🏃🏻🏃🏻⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️🤣❤️."

Reginald Tufuor said:

"Cocoa farmers bring out the best in you, ampa😂😂😂."

Cherise Addo wrote:

"Now our government is very lively for everyone to enjoy nice -- Reset was possible !! 3y3 zuuuuuu."

James Christos Doe said:

"My mom is a market woman, and she is waiting for the Women's Bank."

Source: YEN.com.gh