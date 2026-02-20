United States Embassy in Accra has warned Ghanaians travelling for the 2026 World Cup not to overstay their visas despite opening thousands of new appointment slots

The Black Stars will lock horns against Panam, England and Croatia, with matches set for the U.S. and Canada

Officials stressed that a visa only permits travel to the border, while U.S. Customs officers ultimately decide entry and length of stay

The United States Embassy in Accra has cautioned Ghanaians planning to travel to the United States for the 2026 World Cup to strictly adhere to U.S. immigration laws, particularly by avoiding visa overstays.

Ghana have qualified for the Mundial and have been drawn in Group I alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

The Black Stars will play their opening match on June 17, 2026, in either Arlington or Toronto against Panama.

Following that fixture, Otto Addo's side will face England on June 23 in Foxborough or Toronto. The four-time African champions will then conclude their group campaign against Croatia on June 27 in East Rutherford or Philadelphia.

Ghanaians are expected to troop in large numbers, particularly to the United States and Canada, where the team will play their group matches.

Most supporters will require visas to make the trip, but the U.S. Embassy has warned them not to overstay their permitted duration.

While unveiling thousands of newly available visa appointment slots, the United States Embassy in Accra emphasised that visitors must strictly adhere to the duration of stay granted to them, warning that overstaying will not be accepted.

Speaking to the press on Friday, February 20, Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson confirmed that the expanded appointment window is open to all visitor visa applicants, including those planning to travel for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He encouraged travellers to submit their applications early, while reminding them that receiving a visa carries the obligation to respect U.S. immigration laws.

“I’m going to be clear about this, as of today, February 20, we have added tens of thousands of people to the World Cup, and indeed, we have lots of appointments available now. We’ve been putting out the message on social media, radio, and now I’m here today to help everyone hold that message.

“We recognise that there is a little bit of frustration with the extended wait time, not a decent 30%, yes.

"Today, I’m happy to say that thanks to this surge in council personnel, we have the visitor visa plan available next week, and the week after, and the week after that. And everyone benefits from this increased visa plan availability, so whether you’ve been planning to book your appointment or whether or not you can bring an existing appointment forward, which you can do, do it now,” he said.

However, Mr. Olson made it clear that obtaining a visa does not automatically guarantee entry into the United States or determine how long a visitor can stay.

“I think it’s important to clarify something. Every country has its immigration practices in place, and there’s a certain truth about that. It’s really incumbent upon every visitor to respect the laws of the country they’re in. And that’s both in terms of the conduct of the country as well as how long they are in the state. Now, in our case, there’s an understanding of the distinction; the visa itself is a permission to apply for entry at the border.

“So the visa allows you to get on a plane. Without the visa, the airline won’t let you travel. When you get to the border at the airport, it’s the customs border patrol officer who then officially gives you entry. It is that individual who will determine how long you have to stay. Now, the visa itself doesn’t range a specific amount of time. It’s that officer who has that.”

He further clarified that officers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection have the ultimate authority at the port of entry to determine whether a traveller is admitted and how long they may remain in the country, stressing that visitors must leave before their authorised stay expires.

The United States Embassy in Accra also made clear that there will be no special or fast-tracked visa arrangements for World Cup travellers, explaining that the current system is adequate to handle applications efficiently.

