2026 World Cup organisers have been handed a strict four-week deadline to resolve a financial dispute that threatens to move England’s second group-stage game against Ghana.

The Three Lions are scheduled to face the Black Stars at Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots, on 23 June.

City officials in Foxborough are currently locked in a standoff with FIFA. The council is demanding £6 million to cover manpower, security, and infrastructure costs for the seven matches planned at the 66,000-capacity stadium, according to Sun Sport.

Without an agreement, the venue could be forced to withdraw its hosting licence.

Foxborough council sets March deadline

Meanwhile, members of Foxborough’s Select Board have given FIFA until 17 March to resolve the dispute, warning that the town cannot proceed without funds in place.

As covered by Sun Sport, select Board chairman Bill Yukna said:

“We have to secure that facility for 39 days straight. There’s a lot of manpower involved, and all we’re asking for is a collaboration that clarifies responsibility.”

Yukna stressed that the city has spent three years preparing for the tournament, and without immediate funding and access to materials, plans will be impossible to implement.

It should be noted that the official agreement stipulates that host cities cover policing, safety, and other protection costs, although federal funds can be borrowed, as ESPN stated.

FIFA and Patriots owners shift responsibility

The Kraft family, owners of the Patriots, had been expected to cover these overheads but have declined, insisting the stadium is under FIFA control during the event.

Kevin Clark, FIFA’s World Cup 2026 Director of Venue Operations, stated the world governing body is not responsible for funding security, saying:

“We have to defer to both the stadium and the host city. We are not in a position to comment on the financial requirements.”

As thing stands now, council members are incensed, noting that the total cost represents around 10 per cent of Foxborough’s 2026 budget, and they accuse the US organising body of failing to honour previous commitments.

Massachusetts state officials are now preparing to request additional federal support to ensure that all matches, including England vs Ghana, go ahead as planned.

Meanwhile, apart from the highly anticipated clash between Ghana and England, Group L will also feature the Three Lions' opening fixture against Croatia in Arlington on June 17 and versus Panama on June 27 in East Rutherford.

The Black Stars also have meetings against Panama on June 17 in Toronto and against Croatia in Philadelphia ten days later.

