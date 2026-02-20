Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

US Visa: Embassy Gives Warning to Fortunate Ghanaians Travelling for 2026 World Cup
Ghana

US Visa: Embassy Gives Warning to Fortunate Ghanaians Travelling for 2026 World Cup

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
3 min read
  • The US Embassy has warned Ghanaians to adhere to visa regulations after they travel for the 2026 World Cup
  • It recently announced expanded visa appointments available for all visitors, including World Cup travellers
  • The embassy said there will be no special visa procedures or expedited processes specifically for World Cup applicants

The US Embassy in Accra has cautioned Ghanaians planning to travel for the 2026 World Cup to strictly respect its immigration laws, particularly by not overstaying their visas.

While announcing the opening of thousands of new visa appointment slots, the Embassy stressed that compliance with approved periods of stay is essential.

US Visa appointments, American Visa Lottery, Trump Suspends, Green Card Visa Scheme, Brown Shooting Incident. Immigration, 2026 World Cup
The US Embassy in Accra has cautions Ghanaians planning to travel for the 2026 World Cup. Credit: Elsa
Source: Getty Images

Addressing the press on February 20, the embassy's Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson said the expanded visa appointment window is open to all visitor visa applicants, including those intending to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He encouraged prospective travellers to apply early but underscored the responsibility that comes with being granted a visa.

“I’m going to be clear about this, as of today, February 20, we have added tens of thousands of people to the World Cup, and indeed, we have lots of appointments available now. We’ve been putting out the message on social media, radio, and now I’m here today to help everyone hold that message.

Olson also made it clear that obtaining a visa does not automatically guarantee entry into the US.

The embassy also clarified that there will be no special visa procedures or expedited processes specifically for World Cup applicants, noting that existing measures are sufficient to ensure smooth processing.

Which visas will football fans travel on?

People travelling for the World Cup, being co-hosted by the US, are likely to be travelling on B1/B2 visas

These classes of visas are normally for short-term stays for business, tourism or medical purposes.

They are typically used for meetings, conferences, tourism, or visiting family for up to 6 months.

Trump's crackdown on immigration to the US

The Trump administration has taken a hard stance on immigration, especially from the developing world. At one point, Ghana was in line for a travel ban.

On January 14, the US announced an indefinite freeze on immigrant visa processing for Ghana and 74 other countries.

This was part of a broader effort to tighten immigration controls and prevent applicants deemed likely to become a public charge from entering the country.

The US president earlier said these decisions would allow the US system to fully recover from past immigration policies.

US Visa appointments, American Visa Lottery, Trump Suspends, Green Card Visa Scheme, Brown Shooting Incident. Immigration
Donald Trump says he will permanently pause migration to the US from Ghana and all other third-world countries.
Source: Getty Images

He maintains that these policies have eroded the gains and living conditions of many Americans.

Trump, however, did not provide details of his plan or name the countries that might be affected.

Trump suspends American visa lottery

In December 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Trump suspended the US green card lottery scheme after a shooting at Brown University, in which two people were killed.

The suspect, who was identified as 48-year-old Claudio Neves Valente, was a Portuguese man who was found dead on December 18.

He entered the country through the diversity lottery immigrant visa programme in 2017 and was granted an American green card.

Source: YEN.com.gh

