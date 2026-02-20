Legendary Ghana Premier League figure Charles Taylor is celebrating a proud family milestone after his daughter graduated from the University of Ghana

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko forward, a revered name in local football folklore, beamed with joy as he honoured his eldest child on social media

Netizens joined in the celebration online, with many pouring out congratulatory messages to Taylor and his daughter

Jasmine Taylor, the eldest daughter of former Ghana international Charles Taylor, has graduated from the University of Ghana in Legon.

Her achievement was confirmed on the university’s graduation list portal, which shows she completed a four-year Bachelor of Arts programme.

Charles Taylor celebrates his daughter's University of Ghana graduation.

Source: Getty Images

Charles Taylor celebrates daughter’s UG graduation

The proud father shared the joyful news on TikTok, posting photos of himself, his wife, and Jasmine dressed in her gown. Alongside the images, he wrote:

"Congratulations to you, my daughter, for making the family proud and graduating from the University of Ghana. God keep and bless you, and greater heights and wins await you. Congratulations once again. 👏"

The moment quickly drew warm reactions from fans who have followed Taylor’s journey from the pitch to television.

Netizens filled the comment section with heartfelt messages. Many praised Jasmine for her dedication, while others commended her father for standing by his family.

Maame Serwaah wrote:

"Glory be to God for this beautiful thing He has done for the family. Congratulations our daughter. More wins ahead dear🥰🥰🥰"

THE BASE added:

"Congratulations, the maestro ❤️❤️i remember watching you with my black and white television. I pray your whole family flourish. Enjoy the fruit of your labour ❤️"

Raj chimed in:

"Congratulations legend daughter."

Linus Kay prayed:

"Congratulations dear. God bless you Legend Charles Taylor for the victory is for your provision, support and love.🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

Dollar sign summed up:

"Congratulations to her, and I hope she grows into a good person.🙏🙏"

The sons of John Mensah and Stephen Appiah have all graduated from various universities in the diaspora.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana football legends whose children excel academically

Taylor is not alone among former players celebrating academic success.

In 2023, Stephen Appiah beamed with pride when his son Larry graduated from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom.

Similarly, the son of John Mensah earned a second-class upper division in computer science from the University of Texas in 2025.

Although Mensah was not present in the United States, family members gathered to celebrate the accomplishment, per News Ghana.

As for Taylor, now 44, he remains active in the sport that shaped his name. The former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak attacker works as a pundit on Angel TV, where his direct analysis continues to spark conversation.

For now, though, the spotlight belongs to Jasmine and a father who could not hide his joy.

