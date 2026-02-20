President Mahama’s heartfelt exchange with a fan warmed hearts at the Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit

The woman expressed her admiration for the President and requested a handshake, which he happily granted

Social media users who saw the joyful moment between Mahama and an admirer shared their positive thoughts on it

President John Dramani Mahama's response when a woman expressed her admiration for him in public has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians on social media.

The President attended the Ghana Tree Crops Investment Summit & Exhibition 2026 held on Thursday, February 20, 2026. The event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

When he was leaving the Conference Centre, as the place is popularly called, Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, the Administrator of the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) and other top officials walked with President Mahama to his car.

After he had finished talking with the other dignitaries who walked him to his car, President Mahama moved to sit so he could leave.

A Ghanaian woman who was standing close to President Mahama's car expressed her admiration for the leader.

She said:

"President, I love you. You are number one. President, I love you."

In his response President Mahama also said he loved the lady.

"I love you too," President John Mahama said.

The lady was shocked that President Mahama responded to her and asked for a handshake. She moved between the two security men standing by the car, stretched her hand and shook the President happily.

While she shook his hand the woman emphasised her love for the President. She was overly excited after shaking President Mahama's hand.

Netizens praise Mahama for his humanity

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared on social media. Read them below:

@Kwame4NDC said:

"Simple respect beats those empty promises! Nana Addo could've just mingled like this. How hard is it to actually feel the people's vibe?"

@ghansudoku wrote:

"A handshake from the right leader brings real joy. Nana Addo never gave us that feeling. Bawumia-he'll bring back the warmth, trust me!"

@enusaellias said:

"Mahama, the president 🥳."

@davidossaana wrote:

"See how she’s happy."

@HuzaifClinton10 wrote:

"John Mahama di3 you won’t get ooo."

GreatBimpong wrote:

"The cameraman, dey worry the security too much aa😂😂😂😂3den a napapamu you go put your camera s3 s3n."

Gideonmaccarthy35 said:

"Wow 🥰🥰🤣🤣🤣 nice one 🤣."

Gideon Gbekor wrote:

"Now we got a human being president 😂☺️."

Joe said:

"This is humanity president listen president respect president unbelievable wow 😘😍🥰anyone if you hate this president God deal with you."

Babybrownson💙 wrote:

"She got her shake like joke like joke. Heeerrr she is a legend 😂😂😂😂😂."

Oheneyere mama Alice said:

"😂😂Lordina will come and meet you."

Abena fils❣️ said:

"He actually responded eei."

