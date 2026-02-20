Star actor Prince David Osei has shown off his beautiful wife, Louisa, in new photos on social media

The actor shared Louisa's photo with a lovely message to celebrate her birthday on Thursday, February 19, 2026

His birthday post for his wife got Yvonne Nelson, Martha Ankomah, Kalybos, and other stars reacting

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei took to social media to celebrate his wife, Louisa Nana Ama Asieduaa Korankye, as she marks her birthday.

Louisa turned a year older on Thursday, February 19, 2026. The elated husband shared lovely photos on his official Instagram page

The first photo, a black and white portrait, showed the couple in a loved-up moment with the wife hugging the husband from behind. From the outfits, the actor seemed to have visited his family abroad.

Even though it was in black and white, Louisa's beauty was not lost as she showed her impressive facial features, with her hair styled beautifully.

The second slide captured the actor's wife and their three children, a boy and two girls, posing in a car.

Sharing the photos, the actor noted that he was well pleased in his wife, whom he has known for the past 23 years.

"Blessed birthday to my wife, in whom I am well pleased ❤️🎂...God increase you on every side🩸...Chale, it’s been 23 years since our paths crossed 😉...Thank You for standing by me always ❤️," he captioned.

Known for his roles in numerous Ghanaian films and his outspoken nature on social and political issues, Prince David Osei often shares glimpses of his personal life with fans on social media.

However, he has maintained a relatively low profile when it comes to his family, except for occasional public displays of affection and celebration on special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

Reactions to Prince Davido Osei's post for wife

Following Prince David Osei's birthday post for his wife, his fans and colleagues, including Yvonne Nelson, Kalybos, and Martha Ankomah, from the entertainment industry flooded the comment section to join him in celebrating his wife. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the birthday wishes below.

yvonnenelsongh said:

"Love 😍❤️ Happy Birthday wifey ❤️🎂🎉."

kalybos1

"Happy birthday to our Helper. God bless you. Cheers🥂"

marthaankomah said:

"Happy birthday, sweetheart. We love you."

gloriaosarfo said:.

"Happy blessed birthday to our wife🎉🎂💝🎂🎉."

katies_empire said:

"Happy blessed birthday, our queen. God bless and keep you in good health ❤️."

lloydmartello said:

"Happy birthday to wifey 🎂 God bless your family bro 🙏🏽"

Prince Davido Osei slams Prophet ElBernard's prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince David Osei had commented on Prophet Elbernard Nelson-Eshun's apology after his failed prophecy.

The preacher publicly predicted that former MP Kennedy Agyapong would win the NPP’s primary, which was held on January 31, 2026, but his vision ultimately did not materialise.

Reacting in an Instagram post, the actor accused some pastors of misrepresenting God by claiming divine messages that had never been given.

