Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to score 500+ goals after turning 30, reaching the historic milestone with a brace against Al Hazem

The 41-year-old marked the occasion in style, with his double helping Al Nassr seal a 4-0 win and overtake Al Hilal at the top of the Saudi Pro League standings

YEN.com.gh provides a detailed breakdown of how Ronaldo achieved the remarkable 500-goal landmark since celebrating his 30th birthday

Age is often seen as a barrier for footballers, but Cristiano Ronaldo has turned it into a weapon.

Since hitting 30, the Portuguese superstar has continued to rewrite scoring records, surpassing 500 goals in his post-30 career.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches 500+ Goals Since Turning 30: Full Breakdown.

On February 21, he marked the milestone with a brace against Al Hazem, guiding Al-Nassr to a 4-0 win and reclaiming the top spot in the Saudi Pro League with 12 matches to spare.

From his final seasons at Real Madrid to his current exploits in Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo has proven that experience only sharpens a striker’s edge. On this note, YEN.com.gh gives a blow-by-blow breakdown of Ronaldo's 500+ goal mark.

Real Madrid - 162 goals

In Madrid, Ronaldo entered his 30s with unrelenting efficiency. Turning 30 in 2015, he averaged over 40 goals per season, transitioning from an explosive winger to a clinical penalty-box finisher.

He was central to Real Madrid’s three consecutive Champions League triumphs between 2016 and 2018, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest forwards in history.

Juventus - 101 goals

After the 2018 World Cup, Ronaldo swapped Spain for Italy, joining Juventus. Serie A’s tactical discipline did little to slow him down.

He won two league titles and finished as top scorer in the 2020/21 season. Notably, his hat-trick against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League showed he could still shine in Europe’s most challenging fixtures.

Manchester United - 27 Goals

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in dramatic fashion, with both Sir Alex Ferguson and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly influencing his move away from Manchester City.

He finished as United’s top scorer in his first season back, becoming the oldest player in the club’s history to score over 20 goals in a campaign. Despite tensions with Erik ten Hag, he remained decisive until his high-profile exit following his Piers Morgan interview.

Al-Nassr - 117 Goals

To his current abode. After the 2022 World Cup, Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr, sparking global attention. In Saudi Arabia, he has maintained his prolific form, setting records for most goals in a single season while driving the team toward a league title this term.

His recent brace not only celebrated his personal milestone but also propelled the Knights of Najd to the summit of the Saudi Pro League.

Portugal - 91 Goals

Ronaldo’s post-30 brilliance extends to international duty. He became football’s all-time leading scorer for Portugal, guiding the Selecao to one European Championship and two UEFA Nations League titles.

His goals in qualifiers and tournaments continue to define his enduring impact on the global stage. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Ronaldo will back himself to guide Portugal to their first-ever final and possibly lift the Holy Grail in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

