Cristiano Ronaldo donned a traditional bisht after reaching yet another landmark in his glittering career

The 41-year-old struck twice as Al Nassr returned to the summit of the Saudi Pro League with an emphatic victory over Al Hazem

Ronaldo has suggested that his journey is set to continue in Saudi Arabia despite intense speculation about a possible departure following his three-game protest

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the spotlight again on February 21, scoring twice as Al-Nassr thrashed Al-Hazem 4-0 and climbed to the top of the Saudi Pro League.

After the final whistle, the 41-year-old was adorned with a traditional Saudi bisht, marking both a personal milestone and a national celebration in one powerful image.

Why Al Nassr Star Ronaldo Wore Traditional Bisht Following Historic 500th Goal. Photo credit: @AlNassrFC/X.

Source: Twitter

Ronaldo inspires Al Nassr to emphatic win

The Portuguese icon had just returned from a three-game absence. He had stayed away in protest over what he reportedly felt were unfair transfer dealings.

While Al Nassr added a young local prospect, rivals Al Hilal secured Karim Benzema from Al Ittihad, a move that strengthened the title race. Reports also suggested his standoff was partly in support of unpaid staff within the club.

Regardless, when he returned to the pitch, there was no rust. He struck in a 2-0 victory against Al Fateh, then followed up with a brace against Al Hazem.

The comprehensive win, coupled with Al Hilal’s 1-1 draw against Al Ittihad, sent Al Nassr to the summit.

His opener against Al Hazem carried historic weight. That strike took his tally to 500 goals since turning 30 in 2015.

No player has ever reached that mark after hitting the milestone age. It was another reminder that time has barely slowed him down.

Why Ronaldo wore traditional bisht

Beyond the numbers, the night carried deeper meaning.

According to Tribuna, Ronaldo wore the bisht to honour Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day. The occasion commemorates the establishment of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.

Arab News adds that the celebration reflects unity, heritage and pride across the Kingdom.

Seeing Ronaldo draped in the elegant cloak, arms raised before jubilant supporters, symbolised his growing bond with the country.

Watch the video:

Ronaldo commits future to Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, speculation had swirled about a possible departure following his protest. He quickly dismissed the rumours after the game.

“I belong to Saudi Arabia. I want to continue here,” CR7 declared, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“It's a country that welcomed me, as well as my family and friends. I'm happy here and want to continue here”.

Those words appear to settle the debate. For now, Ronaldo remains focused on delivering silverware and adding to a record that keeps stretching further into uncharted territory.

