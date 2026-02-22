12 Clubs Antoine Semenyo Has Scored Against in the 2025/26 Season
- Antoine Semenyo continues to dominate in Europe, hitting 15 goals this season playing for Bournemouth and Manchester City
- From Premier League openers to FA Cup debuts, Semenyo has left a trail of clubs undone, including Liverpool and Arsenal
- The Ghana international is set to lead the Black Stars’ frontline at the upcoming World Cup
Antoine Semenyo continues to raise the bar for Ghanaian players in Europe, settling seamlessly into life at Manchester City and making an immediate impact in his first ten appearances.
The dynamic forward has already scored five goals for Pep Guardiola's Premier League contenders, underlining his sharp start since completing his move to Etihad.
Antoine Semenyo shines at Manchester City
Before joining City on January 9, 2026, Semenyo had enjoyed a prolific first half of the 2025/26 campaign with Bournemouth, registering 10 goals in 21 matches across all competitions.
His form made him one of the most sought-after attackers in the league and paved the way for his high-profile transfer, as the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal reportedly missed out on the in-form winger.
In total, the Ghana international has found the net 15 times this season for club and country, according to Transfermarkt. But which teams have been on the receiving end of his clinical finishing?
YEN.com.gh takes a comprehensive look at every opponent that has fallen victim to the lethal forward, who is widely expected to play a key role for the Black Stars at the upcoming World Cup.
All 2025/26 teams Semenyo has scored against
1. Liverpool
Antoine Semenyo opened his scoring account of the 2025/26 season on the Premier League opening day as Liverpool defeated Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield on August 15, 2025.
The ex-Bristol City man scored a brace in the 64th and 76th minutes, but it was not enough to prevent the Cherries from recording their first loss of the new campaign.
2. Brighton & Hove Albion
According to the Premier League's website, Semenyo registered his third goal of the season in Bournemouth's 2-1 EPL win against Albion at the Dean Court on September 13, 2025. It was a 61st-minute penalty successfully converted.
3. Leeds United
Then on September 27, 2025, Leeds United and Bournemouth battled to a 2-2 stalemate at Elland Road, Semenyo netting his team's first goal in the 26th minute.
4. Fulham
Antoine Semenyo continued to prove his importance to the Cherries when he hit a superb brace, his second double of the season, to help Bournemouth defeat Fulham 3-1 at Dean Court on October 3, 2025.
5. Manchester United
The next club Semenyo netted against was Ruben Amorim's Red Devils during an 8-goal Premier League thriller at Old Trafford on December 15, 2025, with the Black Stars attacker scoring in the 40th minute.
6. Burnley
Following his Old Trafford heroics, Semenyo was on target in Bournemouth's next game, a 1-1 home draw against Burnley, taking his 2025/26 tally to eight goals.
7. Brentford
Bournemouth suffered one of their biggest defeats of the season when losing 4-1 at Gtech Community Stadium on December 27, 2025. It was Antoine Semenyo who scored his team's consolation goal in the 75th minute.
8. Arsenal
In Semenyo's final match for Bournemouth before joining Manchester City, he scored a goal in the Cherries' famous 3-2 league victory against Arsenal on January 7 this year, bringing his 10th strike of the current season for Andoni Iraola's side.
9. Exeter City FC
The next club to be undone by the Ghanaian international was the lower-tier side, Exeter City FC, who were battered by Manchester City 10-1 in an FA Cup Round of 32 fixture on January 10, 2026. It was Semenyo's debut Man City match after completing his transfer a day earlier.
10. Newcastle United
Adding to the list is the Magpies. Manchester City claimed a 2-0 away triumph in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on January 13 at St. James' Park, with Semenyo scoring in the 53rd minute.
11. Wolves
The next victim of the City man's unstoppable form happened to be Wolves, who suffered a 2-0 Premier League defeat at Etihad on January 24, as the Ghanaian scored his team's second.
12. Tottenham
Pep Guardiola's men were held to a pulsating 2-2 league draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 1. Rayan Cherki put the away team ahead before Semenyo doubled the lead with a cool finish just before halftime.
Fulham again
Having taken Fulham apart with Bournemouth this season, Semenyo struck down the Cottagers again when Manchester City defeated them 3-0 on February 11 at Etihad, scoring his 15th strike (5th in Man City colours) of the current season.
Semenyo is Ghana's best footballer
Earlier, YEN.com.gh spotlighted Antoine Semenyo’s remarkable rise, noting how he has overtaken established names such as Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey in the national conversation.
With decisive goals, tireless pressing, and a growing influence at Manchester City in the Premier League, the dynamic forward has elevated his status and now stands out as Ghana’s most in-form and impactful player in European football.
