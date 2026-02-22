Manchester City continued their hot chase for the Premier League title by closing the gap between themselves and Arsenal with a win against Newcastle

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo was once again instrumental in Man City's hard-fought but crucial narrow win over the Magpies

YEN.com.gh takes a cursory look at how the English media assessed Semenyo's performance in a high-stakes game for the Sky Blues

Antoine Semenyo played a key role as Manchester City tightened the screws in the Premier League title race, edging closer to Arsenal in the battle for the 2025/26 crown.

Although he was not among the goal scorers for the second straight match, his contribution helped City move within two points of the Gunners, even if Pep Guardiola’s men have played a game more.

City close gap on Arsenal with Newcastle victory

Two strikes from Nico O’Reilly, either side of Lewis Hall’s equaliser, handed City control and piled pressure on Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s north London derby at Tottenham.

The Gunners had earlier stumbled, throwing away a two-goal advantage against Wolves. That slip opened the door, and City have charged through it without hesitation.

The numbers underline their dominance. According to The Analyst, City have won 16 of their last 19 league fixtures at home, suffering just one defeat in that period.

The victory also marked their 17th consecutive Premier League home game against Newcastle and a 33rd overall triumph against the Magpies, more than against any other side in the competition.

They are averaging 2.5 goals per outing while conceding only 13 so far.

How English media rated Semenyo vs Newcastle

From a Ghanaian viewpoint, Semenyo lasted 87 minutes before making way for Phil Foden. His display divided opinion across the English media.

Manchester Evening News handed him a 7, noting:

"Some bright touches that drove City up the pitch, and some loose ones that cost them ground."

Goal rated him 6, stating:

"Showed good movement but lacked the final ball and shot, firing a weak effort straight at Pope."

CityXtra offered a 6.5, explaining:

"Picked up some really good positions drifting right across the frontline. Was at times wasteful with the ball and in front of goal though, allowing Newcastle breaks in what was a game of transitions."

One Football also settled on 6, adding:

"Semenyo could’ve been the game-breaker. But his shooting was wayward and he was far too careless in possession."

Taken together, the assessments suggest a slightly underwhelming outing compared to his recent performances.

Even so, the former Bournemouth attacker remains central to City’s ambitions across four competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League.

Next up is a tricky trip to Elland Road, where Leeds United await, another test in a season that promises little margin for error.

