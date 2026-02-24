Dutch coach Dirk Advocaat has stepped down as manager of the Curaçao national football team just four months before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The experienced tactician guided the Caribbean side to a historic milestone, securing their first-ever qualification for the global tournament

Curaçao now face a daunting task at the finals, having been drawn alongside Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Germany in Group E

Curaçao will head to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a new man in charge after veteran coach Dirk Advocaat stepped down for personal reasons.

The 78-year-old had guided the Caribbean nation to its first-ever World Cup qualification, a feat many described as unthinkable just a few years ago.

Now, fellow Dutchman Fred Rutten will take over the reins ahead of the tournament after Advocaat stepped down from his post.

Advocaat resigns before WC, gives heartbreaking reason

“Dirk Advocaat has stepped down with immediate effect as head coach of the national football team of Curaçao,” the statement by the Curacao Football Association read, adding that he will “devote his full attention to his daughter, who is facing health issues”.

Although Advocaat would have relished the chance to make more history, the former Sunderland manager’s decision is driven by personal considerations.

He has consistently maintained that family comes first — a principle reflected in his choice to step aside.

"I've always said family is above football," Advocaat said, as quoted by BBC Sport. "So this is a self-evident decision.

"But, of course, that doesn't change the fact that I'm going to miss Curacao, the people there and my colleagues very much."

His departure comes just months after delivering what he once called the “craziest thing” of his long managerial journey.

Leading an island of roughly 150,000 people to the global showpiece was a milestone that capped nearly four decades in coaching.

According to The Guardian, had he stayed, Advocaat would have become the oldest manager in World Cup finals history. Instead, he leaves behind a legacy built on belief and discipline.

During his two-year spell, Curaçao went unbeaten in six qualifying matches. They topped their CONCACAF group ahead of Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, and Bermuda to secure a maiden ticket to the Mundial.

It marked a proud moment for the smallest nation by population ever to reach the competition.

Advocaat’s résumé stretches far beyond the Caribbean. He previously managed the Netherlands, Belgium, South Korea, PSV Eindhoven, and Sunderland. Yet this achievement may stand among his most remarkable.

Curaçao handed tough group at World Cup

With qualification secured, attention now shifts to the challenge ahead. Curaçao have been drawn in Group E alongside the Ivory Coast, Ecuador, and Germany.

Their opening fixture will be against three-time world champions Germany on June 14 at the NRG Stadium in Houston. It promises to be a stern test for a side making its debut on football’s biggest stage.

Curaçao now begin a new chapter under Rutten. The dream of competing among the world’s elite remains alive. Only the man on the touchline has changed.

