Amateur Footballer in Istanbul Performs Lifesaving CPR on Seagull, video
Football

Amateur Footballer in Istanbul Performs Lifesaving CPR on Seagull, video

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • An Istanbul amateur football match became unforgettable after an unexpected act of heroism overshadowed the scoreline
  • Social media buzzed with praise for a player whose quick thinking turned a tense moment into a remarkable rescue
  • What happened on the pitch left fans and teammates in awe, proving that sometimes true heroism comes in the most surprising ways

This weekend, the clash between Mevlanakapı Güzelhisarspor and İstanbul Yurdumspor in the İstanbul 1. Amatör Ligi might have gone largely unnoticed by fans, but it produced a moment of heroism that outshone the scoreline.

The incident has generated lots of reactions from fans and pundits on social media, hailing the player's unusual kind gesture.

Yurdumspor Captain Gani Catan performs CPR on a seagull that was hit during an amateur football match in Turkey. Image credit: Buzzport
Source: Twitter

Catan saves a seagull's life

In the 23rd minute of the match, a routine clearance from the visiting goalkeeper inadvertently struck a low-flying seagull.

According to So Foot, the bird collapsed on the pitch, appearing lifeless, and immediate action was required.

Yurdumspor’s captain, Gani Catan, sprang into action without hesitation. Initially using two fingers to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), he quickly realised more force was needed and switched to full-hand compressions.

Surrounded by his teammates, Catan worked tirelessly for two tense minutes before successfully reviving the seagull, as Gulf News stated.

He then carried the bird off the field to the waiting medical staff, leaving spectators in awe of his composure and quick thinking.

Watch Catan's CPR on the seagull in the X video below.

Catan's heroism beyond the pitch

Despite the heartwarming rescue, Catan’s team ultimately lost the match on penalties, 4-2, and the local league title slipped from their grasp. Yet the captain reflected philosophically after the game:

"We lost the championship, but helping save a life is more important than any title," he said.

Fans hail Catan's compassion

In the meantime, social media has been alight with praise for Yurdumspor captain Gani Catan, whose quick thinking and compassion saved the seagull’s life.

@DemiralMehmet:

''Good news, but I hope it will never come between us again.''

@Tanboga:

''I cried as I though the Seagull had died but it great news to see it lives now. God bless Catan.''

@Faith7:

''The seagull came back to life and Galatasaray will take penalty.''

@FutbolFanatic23:

“This is what football should be about—compassion and humanity first! Respect, Catan.''

@IstanbulO:

“Amazing presence of mind. He saved a life today, and that’s worth more than any trophy.''

@AmarHero:

“Forget the scoreline, this is the story of the day! Legends aren’t always on the pitch—they’re in moments like this.''

@BirdLoversUnited:

“Absolutely incredible! Gani Catan is proof that one person’s courage can make all the difference.''

Andriy Polunin's death in Ukraine

Speaking of CRP technique, earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ukraine’s football community mourned the passing of former national team defender Andriy Polunin, who died at 55 on November 16, 2025.

Polunin suffered a heart attack during a veterans’ match in Lutsk, and despite immediate CPR efforts by medics, he tragically could not be revived.

Source: YEN.com.gh

