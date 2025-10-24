Kumasi Asante Kotoko have crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after suffering a heavy aggregate defeat over two legs

The Porcupine Warriors, who qualified for the competition as MTN FA Cup champions, have now failed to reach the group stage since 2019

Their early exit at the second preliminary round means the Kumasi-based giants will still pocket $100,000 in prize money

Asante Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign has come to a painful end following a humiliating defeat to Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Casablanca in the second preliminary round on Friday night.

The Ghanaian side, who reached this stage after beating Kwara United, was eliminated after losing 6–1 on aggregate, bringing their continental ambitions to an abrupt close.

Asante Kotoko Crash Out of CAF Confed Cup, Earn $100,000 Despite Heavy Loss to Wydad

Kotoko crash out of CAF CC, pockets $100k

Trailing by a lone goal from the first leg in Accra, where Joseph Bakasu struck late to give Wydad a narrow win, Kotoko needed a perfect performance in the return fixture to keep their hopes alive.

But their dream of turning the tie around fell apart almost immediately. Within the first minute at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, Hamza Hannouri broke the deadlock, sending the home crowd into wild celebration.

Kotoko showed glimpses of fight and briefly restored parity through captain Ndongani Samba Gilbani in the 18th minute.

That moment of hope was short-lived, however, as Burkinabe forward Stephane Aziz Ki quickly restored Wydad’s advantage.

After the break, the Moroccans showed no mercy. Thembinkosi Lorch and Oussama Zemraoui both converted penalties to put the result beyond doubt before Mohamed Bouchouari sealed the rout in stoppage time.

The result confirmed Kotoko’s exit from the competition, ending another disappointing continental run for the Kumasi-based club.

Their last appearance in the group stages dates back to 2019 under coach CK Akonnor, a reminder of how far they’ve slipped on the African stage.

Kotoko’s exit means Ghana will have no representative in CAF interclub competitions this season, following Bibiani Gold Stars’ earlier elimination from the Champions League after a 7–0 aggregate loss to JS Kabylie.

Despite the disappointment, Kotoko will still pocket $100,000 for reaching the second preliminary round.

According to CAF Online, the payment is part of an initiative to support clubs with logistical expenses and encourage wider participation in African competitions.

Ghana’s continental struggles continue; fans react

The heavy defeat has sparked debate among fans about the team’s readiness for continental football, with many taking to social media to vent or laugh off the loss.

@donhasal1 teased:

"Kokotii...Ye ka wontie. PHOOOOOOO....BIA!!!"

@YFordjour mocked:

"So all the juju on their arm, they couldn't even equalies the game. Shameless team."

@joojobryte added:

"You can’t score neither can you defend."

@LexisC36737 chose optimism despite blaming Kotoko's goalkeeper for the loss:

"Aziz killed us today but we move. Still fabulous."

@Eric_Ache23 summed up the general mood:

"The president should declare a 365 days of state mourning for Ghana football. The disgrace is too much."

For Kotoko, it’s another sobering reminder of how far they must go to reclaim their place among Africa’s elite.

