Barcelona has reportedly set its sights on a Manchester City star as they plan for life after Robert Lewandowski

An unexpected name has emerged as a potential cost-effective solution for Barcelona’s attacking woes

With Haaland and Alvarez out of reach, La Liga champions are reportedly exploring a new target, with fans already reacting online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

One of Antoine Semenyo's teammates at Manchester City has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Hansi Flick and FC Barcelona.

The La Liga champions are said to be setting their sights on Omar Marmoush as they look for a versatile and cost-effective goalscorer ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Barcelona are reportedly considering a bid for Manchester City's Omar Marmoush. Image credit: Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar

Source: Getty Images

The club is bracing for the likely departure of Robert Lewandowski, and the Egyptian international has emerged as a potential replacement without the need for a massive transfer outlay.

Omar Marmoush's 2025/26 season

Marmoush has had a challenging second season at Manchester City, largely serving as backup to Erling Haaland and struggling to cement a regular role elsewhere.

His campaign was further disrupted by a knee injury in September and his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations, resulting in just 10 starts across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

His output so far includes a single Premier League goal and no goals in the Champions League this season.

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush emerges as a surprise target for Barcelona. Image credit: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona's interest in Erling Haaland, Alvarez

Barcelona had previously been linked with Haaland, who has scored 153 goals in 184 games since joining City from Dortmund in 2022. However, with the Norwegian tied to City until 2034, a move appears unlikely.

Atlético Madrid’s Julian Alvarez was also considered, but his reported €200 million price tag is far beyond Barcelona’s current financial means.

This has put Marmoush in focus, with SPORT suggesting he could be available for around half the cost of other high-profile strikers.

Barcelona are reportedly “prepared” to pursue the Egypt international if Manchester City permit him to leave, offering the club a potentially affordable solution to their attacking dilemma.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Marmoush to Barcelona transfer speculation on social media, several Barcelona fans shared their opinions, with some of the comments on X stated below.

@Youyou:

''Barça has their eyes on literally everyone, and absolutely zero money to pay for any of them. Bless their hearts.''

@theonlyplanet:

''Marmoush’s emergence on the radar is thus more than a backup option; it is a statement that the club will not allow a single deal to dictate its trajectory. Performance, timing, and strategic fit remain the ultimate arbiters.''

@Crownson:

''I keep saying this, never settle for a Guardiola's reject. Never ever make such mistake. Don't sign unwanted players from Man City. It's a terrible idea.''

@Ahmed:

''No, he's not good. I followed all his movements with the Egyptian national team in the African Cup of Nations, and also with Pep. He's not the option that will be in Barcelona's midfield. The midfield is in top form, and they just need Doku. There's a gap and space.''

Barcelon aisgn Ajay Tavares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spanish giants Barcelona have completed the signing of 16-year-old Norwich City academy prospect Ajay Tavares.

The highly rated youngster, who joined the Canaries at under-12 level, had steadily progressed through the youth ranks and established himself as one of the club’s brightest emerging talents.

Source: YEN.com.gh