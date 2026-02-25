Barcelona send strong message over Erling Haaland pursuit despite ongoing financial scrutiny, hinting at a massive transfer plan that could stun Europe

A senior board member dropped intriguing comments about the club’s ability to fund a blockbuster striker signing, but key details remain under wraps

Spanish giants have quietly positioned themselves for a potential mega move that could reshape the LaLiga competition

Barcelona are reportedly positioning themselves for a potential move for Erling Haaland should the prolific Manchester City striker ever become available on the transfer market.

Despite well-documented financial struggles in recent years, the Catalan club remain confident they could compete for one of the game’s elite forwards.

Ongoing economic constraints have forced the LaLiga heavyweights to operate cautiously in successive transfer windows, trimming costs and restructuring their wage commitments.

However, senior board member Joan Soler has insisted that Barcelona’s financial outlook is stronger than many assume.

Barcelona eye Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez

As covered by Sun Sport, he suggested that if a world-class striker such as Haaland or former City forward Julian Alvarez — now with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid — were placed on the market, Barca would be capable of entering the race.

Soler explained that the club could afford signings of that calibre, arguing that high-profile acquisitions of this nature would effectively cover their own costs within five years.

He also stressed that Barcelona’s economic planning allows for strategic investment in top talent when the right opportunity arises.

Haaland’s long-standing admiration for Spanish football has often fuelled speculation about a future move to LaLiga.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old committed his future to Manchester City by signing a fresh ten-year contract at the beginning of 2025, significantly strengthening the Premier League champions’ position.

Meanwhile, any potential pursuit would also hinge on Barcelona’s strict wage policy. The club have introduced firm salary limits in an effort to restore long-term financial stability, and Soler emphasised that these boundaries will not be breached.

He noted that recruitment must align with market valuations while adhering to the club’s established pay structure, underlining that financial discipline remains a priority.

Haaland arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and wasted little time in establishing himself as one of Europe’s most feared forwards.

He secured the Premier League Golden Boot in each of his first two campaigns in England and is once again leading the scoring charts this season, having netted 22 league goals so far.

Real Madrid monitoring Haaland situation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is an admirer of Haaland and could consider a move for Manchester City's Erling Haaland if circumstances permit.

Interest from Spain’s biggest clubs is hardly surprising given Haaland’s remarkable output since his arrival in England.

According to Transfermarkt, the Norwegian striker has amassed 153 goals and 28 assists in 184 appearances across all competitions, extraordinary numbers that continue to attract attention from Europe’s elite.

