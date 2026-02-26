Ghana’s Black Stars have chosen Providence, Rhode Island, as their World Cup 2026 base

A video of the Bryant University training facility has emerged for Black Stars fans to take a close look at

As Ghana prepares for Group L clashes, Rhode Island welcomes the team with state-of-the-art facilities and exciting local initiatives

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that Providence, Rhode Island, will serve as the Team Base Camp for the Black Stars during the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Bryant University selected as the squad’s official training venue.

The 2026 tournament, running from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will be the largest edition in history.

The Black Stars will be making their fifth World Cup appearance, hoping to replicate or surpass their quarter-final run in 2010.

Drawn in Group L, the Black Stars are scheduled to face Panama in Toronto on 17 June, England in Boston on 23 June, and Croatia in Philadelphia on 27 June, according to FIFA.

Ghana to base at Rhode Island

The decision places Ghana at the heart of New England for the duration of the tournament and signals a major boost for the state’s sporting profile.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island officials have welcomed the announcement with enthusiasm. General Treasurer and Ocean State 2026 Chairman James Diossa described it as a proud moment for the state, noting that Ghana’s national team boasts a blend of experienced campaigners and emerging talents.

As the GFA's official website stated, Diossa added that Rhode Island residents would closely follow the Black Stars’ progress, particularly after the team identified Bryant University as their preferred base during the selection process.

Bryant University also expressed its delight at being chosen. University President Dr Ross Gittell said the opportunity reflects the institution’s world-class sporting infrastructure and its growing international reputation.

Gittell emphasised that hosting Ghana would create valuable partnerships and bring heightened visibility not only to the university but to Rhode Island and the wider New England region.

Governor Dan McKee echoed those sentiments, stating that welcoming Ghana onto the global stage would further strengthen Rhode Island’s record-breaking tourism momentum.

He stressed the importance of collaboration with neighbouring Massachusetts and other New England partners to ensure a safe and memorable tournament experience for players and supporters alike.

Black Stars to train at Bryant University

According to the announcement made on Thursday, February 26, the Black Stars will make use of Bryant’s 43,000-square-foot indoor field house, alongside its modern training, recovery, and wellness centre.

The university’s pitches are maintained by the same groundskeeper responsible for surfaces at Boston Stadium, ensuring consistency and high standards throughout the tournament period.

Watch the Bryant University field in the YouTube video below.

Bill Smith, Bryant’s Vice President for Athletics and Recreation, said the selection highlights the university’s sustained investment in facilities and its holistic approach to combining academics, athletics, and wellbeing.

He described the moment as a source of pride for the campus community and a powerful link between Bryant Athletics and the global game.

Moreover, Rhode Island Sports Commission Executive Director Jonathan Walker confirmed that training sessions will be closed to the public.

However, he revealed that the GFA intends to roll out community initiatives aimed at inspiring young players, with details to be shared in due course.

Qualified African teams for 2026 World Cup

