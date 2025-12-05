Ghana head coach Otto Addo believes they can qualify for the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite being drawn in what he describes as a “tough group.”

The Black Stars have been in Group I alongside England, Croatia, and Panama.

This, Addo speaking to 3Sports after the draw at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington DC, said he was elated with the pairings.

He noted that a good result in the opening game against Panama will give the Black Stars good momentum to build on.

“It’s a tough group, but it’s doable. There are worse groups, to be honest. I’m happy, especially for our fans on the East Coast of the USA, that they’ll be able to see us. So, for this I’m very happy. If we have a good start against Panama from there, we can continue to [build on that],” Addo explained.

He added that the team’s target is to beat every opponent starting from the very first group stage match.

“We want to win every match; this is for sure. Once we get a good start, then anything is possible.

However, he cautioned against underrating Panama, who are currently ranked 30th in the world.

“On a good day, I know we can beat everyone, but I also know we can lose against all of those teams, also Panama, if we underrate them.”

Ghana will open their campaign against Panama, followed by England, before closing the group stage against 2018 finalists Croatia.

Source: YEN.com.gh