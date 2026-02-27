Despite election campaigns using his name to rally support, Lionel Messi has ruled out a return to Barcelona as a player

Pre-candidate Marc Ciria unveiled a banner and QR code inviting fans to send video messages to Messi, echoing Laporta’s iconic 2021 campaign slogan

With Joan Laporta campaigning, Messi’s indirect involvement continues to dominate the political narrative at Barça

With the FC Barcelona presidential elections approaching, the campaign trail is buzzing with activity from all pre-candidates, including Joan Laporta, who stepped down earlier this month to run for the presidency once again.

As expected in election seasons, candidates are rolling out numerous promises to win over voters.

One pre-candidate, Marc Ciria, has attempted to leverage the club legend Lionel Messi to gain a political edge, unveiling a large poster featuring the Argentine star and pledging to do everything possible to bring him back to the club.

According to SPORT, the banner displays the phrase: “Looking forward to seeing you again,” reminiscent of the iconic slogan Joan Laporta used near the Real Madrid stadium during his victorious 2021 campaign.

The installation also includes a QR code that lets fans send personalised video messages directly to Messi, reinforcing the connection between the superstar and Marc Ciria’s vision for the club.

Messi rules out Barcelona playing return

However, according to Xavi Campos on Catalunya Radio via Barca Universal, Messi has made it clear through his representatives that a return to Barcelona as a player is not on the cards.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has essentially closed the door on a final stint at the Spotify Camp Nou, informing all presidential hopefuls of his decision.

While the Inter Miami superstar may be open to returning in a non-playing capacity at some point in the future, a comeback on the pitch is off the table.

Messi was forced to leave Barcelona in 2021 after Laporta’s board could not renew his contract due to Financial Fair Play restrictions. Since then, he has played for PSG and Inter Miami, but his connection to Barça remains strong.

Fans hoping for one last appearance of Messi in the Blaugrana jersey will have to temper their expectations, as a final playing return now seems unlikely.

Joan Laporta resigns ahead of elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FC Barcelona experienced a major institutional shake-up on Monday, February 9, when club president Joan Laporta officially resigned during a regular board meeting. The move marked a significant political and organizational shift for the Blaugrana.

In addition, several senior officials also stepped down, including Vice President for Institutional Affairs Elena Fort and Vice President for Social Affairs Antonio Escudero, as the club prepares for the upcoming elections on March 15.

