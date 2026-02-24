Real Madrid will be without a key forward for their Champions League second leg against Benfica due to a knee injury sustained in training

Los Blancos carry a 1-0 advantage into the decisive clash at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday evening

The fixture also follows controversy from the first leg involving an allegation made by Vinicius Junior against a Benfica player

Kylian Mbappe is set to miss the second leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League play-off against Benfica after sustaining a knee injury during training.

Los Blancos host the Portuguese side at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday night, holding a 1-0 advantage from the first leg in Lisbon.

Kylian Mbappe is set to miss the Champions League clash against Benfica. Photo By Ricardo Larreina

Kylian Mbappe to miss Benfica clash

According to L’Equipe, Mbappe left Madrid’s training session on Tuesday due to persistent pain in his left knee.

He underwent tests later in the afternoon, which confirmed that it would be impossible for him to feature against Benfica.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arbeloa had expressed optimism that Mbappe would be fit to play despite the ongoing discomfort he had battled over the past few weeks.

He said via GOAL:

“Kylian is ready to play tomorrow, which… at this point, that’s the most important thing. He’s been here for several weeks, and what I wanted to emphasize is the commitment he’s showing—with his teammates, with his coach, with the club, with the fans. He’s making a huge effort to help us on the field.”

There is also some uncertainty about whether he would be ready for the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16, set for March 10-11, provided Real Madrid make it through to the stage.

Real Madrid do not wish to risk any long-term problems with Mbappe by pushing him at this moment, while the Frenchman himself is mindful of avoiding issues, especially with the World Cup on the horizon.

As such, he is now set for a rest of at least ten days, which will see him miss three matches, while the break could extend beyond that as well.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe accuse Gianluca Prestianni of racial abuse. Photo by Guillermo Martinez.

The first leg of the tie was also marred by controversy, following Vinicius Junior’s claim that Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni directed racial abuse at him after he scored the game’s only goal.

Prestianni, who has been provisionally suspended for one Champions League match, denies the accusation, claiming he used a homophobic slur instead.

UEFA is expected to review the case thoroughly, and a longer suspension could follow depending on the investigation.

With Mbappe sidelined, Real Madrid will rely on other attacking options to secure their passage to the last 16.

Wednesday’s match kicks off at 20:00 GMT, and the winner of the tie will face either Manchester City F.C. or Sporting CP in the next round.

The outcome could have significant implications for Madrid’s ambitions in Europe, as they aim to build on their strong first-leg performance while navigating the absence of one of their key players.

