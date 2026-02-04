FIFA technically has the power to cancel, relocate, or reschedule the 2026 World Cup under a “force majeure” clause in its regulations

Actions by President Trump, including domestic incidents and international tensions, have prompted calls from MPs and fans to consider stripping the US of hosting duties

Despite speculation, there is currently no indication that FIFA plans to remove the US as a host, and such a decision this close to the tournament would be highly complicated

FIFA could theoretically strip the United States of its hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup if a little-known contract clause is triggered before the tournament.

With the World Cup fast approaching, organisers are already active across the 16 host cities. However, some MPs, media members, and fans have called for the US to lose its hosting privileges due to the current political climate under President Donald Trump.

In January, 23 UK MPs signed a motion urging international sporting bodies to consider banning the US from major competitions, including the World Cup. While the idea has gained attention, it remains highly unlikely given the US’s influence in global sports and its role as a primary co-host of the tournament.

Since taking office in January 2025, Trump has sparked numerous controversies both domestically and internationally. Earlier this year, two US citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Nicole Good, were shot dead by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, causing widespread outrage.

Also in January, Trump requested that Denmark hand over Greenland to the US for “security purposes.” When European allies rejected the proposal, he threatened them with 25% trade tariffs, though he later walked back the comments. Despite the annexation attempt, Trump maintained that the US would not use force.

Tensions have also flared between the US and Iran following the killing of thousands of protesters in Iran in late December amid economic unrest. Trump publicly encouraged protesters to continue demonstrating, escalating the diplomatic exchange with Iranian authorities.

Can FIFA strip the US of World Cup hosting rights?

Speculation over the US potentially losing the tournament continues, but how realistic is it, and does FIFA have the authority to act?

Technically, yes. According to the 2026 FIFA World Cup regulations, FIFA reserves the right to “cancel, reschedule or relocate one or more matches (or the entire FIFA World Cup 26) for any reason at its sole discretion, including as a result of force majeure or due to health, safety or security concerns.”

Force majeure refers to unexpected events, such as war, crime, or other unforeseen circumstances, that prevent a party from fulfilling its contractual obligations. In such cases, both parties can usually terminate agreements and make alternative arrangements, including moving a tournament’s location.

That said, there is currently no indication that FIFA intends to strip the US of its hosting rights for the 2026 World Cup.

