Cristiano Ronaldo’s £61m private jet flew from Riyadh to Madrid on Monday night as Middle East tensions escalated

Iran’s reported drone strike near the US embassy in Riyadh and an attack on the Ras Tanura refinery heightened regional instability, grounding commercial flights

Football in Saudi Arabia has been suspended, with Al Nassr’s AFC Champions League fixture postponed amid the conflict

Cristiano Ronaldo’s private jet departed Riyadh for Madrid on Monday night amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Thousands of people are reportedly fleeing the region after Iran launched retaliatory strikes following attacks by Israel and the United States, and it appears Ronaldo may be among those leaving.

Flight-tracking data showed that his £61 million aircraft took off from Saudi Arabia at around 8pm on Monday and landed in the Spanish capital at approximately 1am.

According to Flightradar24 via GOAL, the jet travelled west over Egypt and the Mediterranean before touching down in Spain — where Ronaldo previously played for Real Madrid.

While commercial flights in the region have been grounded due to the conflict, the 41-year-old forward, who plays for Al Nassr in Riyadh, owns a Bombardier Global Express 6500 private jet.

Ronaldo has lived in the Saudi capital since joining Al Nassr from Manchester United in December 2022, reportedly earning £488,000 per day.

He is currently sidelined through injury after being forced off during Al Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al Fayha on Saturday and is not expected to feature in their next fixture.

The club’s AFC Champions League quarter-final clash away to Al Wasl, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed on Monday because of the conflict.

In recent days, Iran has reportedly targeted Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed on Tuesday morning that the US embassy in Riyadh was attacked by two drones, resulting in “a limited fire and minor material damage to the building.” This followed a strike on the Ras Tanura refinery - the world’s largest oil refinery - which triggered a spike in global oil prices.

Two years ago, Ronaldo sold his Gulfstream G200 private jet, which he had purchased for £16 million in 2015, and upgraded to the Bombardier Global Express 6500. The aircraft can carry up to 15 passengers and features a luxury suite with a double bed and a separate shower.

His fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, recently travelled on the jet to Milan and shared images of the trip with her 72 million Instagram followers. The couple, who first met in Madrid, live in Riyadh with Ronaldo’s five children.

The US Mission to Saudi Arabia has issued a shelter-in-place advisory for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran. Meanwhile, football activities in Saudi Arabia have been suspended.

“In light of the developing situation in the Middle East, the Asian Football Confederation has confirmed that the AFC Champions League Elite 2025/26 Round of 16 first-leg matches in the West Region, originally scheduled for March 2-3, 2026, will now be rescheduled,” a statement from the organisers said on Monday via Mirror Football.

